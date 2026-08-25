Who is Adam Ghekiere? GoFundMe launched for first responder as wife Megan Ghekiere and kids killed in Montana tragedy
Megan Ghekiere and several family members were tragically killed in a violent act in Billings, Montana, on August 23.
The Billings community in Montana is grieving the tragic loss of several family members due to a horrific act of violence that occurred at a residence on White Star Circle on Sunday, August 23.
The deceased include Megan Ghekiere, along with several children and adults associated with the family, such as 15-year-old Landon and 12-year-old Charlotte. This heartbreaking event has left relatives, friends, neighbors, and first responders grappling with the profound sense of loss.
Who is Adam Ghekiere? All we know about him and his wife Megan
Megan was married to Adam Ghekiere, a prominent firefighter and first responder at the airport. As per information provided by family acquaintances, Adam was away from home at the time of the tragic incident. Additionally, Megan suffered the loss of her two children from a previous marriage, Owen and Chloe, as per EastCost News.
"Adam has dedicated his career to helping others on their worst days. Now, he needs our help on his.
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"We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden ahead, including funeral and memorial expenses, time away from work, counseling, and the many unexpected costs that come with a tragedy of this magnitude. All funds go directly to Adam. Your gift is to him directly and no one else has access.
“No amount of money can lessen this loss. Not even close. Our hope is simply to give Adam the time and financial security to grieve without having to worry about returning to work or paying the bills,” the GoFundMe page reads.
Who were the other victims of Montana tragedy?
Additional information has revealed more victims, such as Dana Smith, Barbara Smith, and Christopher Smith. However, authorities have stated that the investigation is still in progress, and further details may be disclosed as investigators proceed with their work.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, certain familial connections and other aspects related to the victims have not yet been independently verified in the public domain.
Here's what Billings Fire Department said
Billings Fire Department Chief Matt Hoppel stated that the absence of nearby fire hydrants hindered firefighters' efforts to combat the fire.
"The delay and limited access presented significant challenges. Fire conditions continued to worsen, and the residence ultimately became heavily involved and was consumed by fire," he said.
According to the family, Ghekiere, an Airport Rescue Firefighter, was not connected to the shooting. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, along with various agencies, is conducting an investigation into the occurrences that took place before the shooting and the reasons behind the house fire.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More