What led to Montana shooting and house fire incident? Multiple children and adults found dead at Billings home

Several people, including children, have lost their lives following what officials suspect began as a "family disturbance" that culminated in gunfire and a house consumed by flames in Billings, Montana. Several people have died in Billings, Montana, following a suspected family-related disturbance that escalated to gunfire and fire

Authorities received a 911 call at 6:01 p.m. local time on Sunday, August 23, according to the Billings Police Department. Dispatchers reported hearing gunfire in the background during the call, said officials at a news conference. Officers arrived at the location approximately 11 minutes later and also heard additional gunshots, according to Assistant Chief of Police Shawn Mayo.

Upon the arrival of the officers, they saw a male person in the backyard and subsequently apprehended him. He was transported to the hospital with what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.

As officers were on their way, the residence was completely consumed by flames, leading to the intervention of the Billings Fire Department. The presence of fire and the chaotic scene, coupled with reports of gunfire, hindered authorities from conducting any rescue or recovery operations.

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