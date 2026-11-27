Black Friday sales may promise big savings, but the rush to grab a limited-period deal can also make shoppers vulnerable to online fraud. Fake shopping websites, misleading social media advertisements, phishing links and bogus courier messages are among the tricks scammers use to steal money and banking details. With AI making fraudulent websites, advertisements and calls increasingly convincing, even a professional-looking offer may not be what it seems. Here is what cybersecurity experts say you should watch out for before clicking ‘buy now’. A shopper’s guide to Black Fraud-day

What are the most common scams to watch out for during Black Friday? Fake shopping websites, misleading social media ads, phishing links and fraudulent promotional messages on social media are among the scams shoppers should watch out for during Black Friday sales. Fake courier messages are also common during sale periods, with texts asking shoppers to pay ₹10 or ₹20 to update their address or release a delayed parcel. Fake UPI collect requests and QR codes promising cashback or rewards are other scams to watch out for.

Sunil Sharma, Managing Director and Vice President – Sales (India & SAARC), Sophos, cautions against these “Black Friday and festive sale events create opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit the urgency of bargain hunting. Shoppers should be cautious of offers that appear too good to be true, unfamiliar online stores and promotional links that redirect them to websites they have not independently verified,” he says.

Generative AI is making these scams increasingly convincing. “Cybercriminals can use AI to create realistic fake websites, product images, advertisements and promotional content, allowing fraudulent shopping campaigns to imitate established brands more effectively,” says Sunil Sharma. Shoppers can no longer rely on poor grammar or suspicious-looking images to identify a fake.

What should shoppers avoid? A quick checklist Mr Subir Sangal, CEO, Eagle Information Systems shares what not to do while shopping online:

- Don’t click on unsolicited links: Avoid links sent through WhatsApp, SMS or emails, even if they appear to come from a bank or a reputed website. Visit the retailer’s website or app directly to check discounts or deals. Also, if you have received a delivery notification or discount code, ensure you go directly to the shop via the website or app.

- Never share your UPI PIN or OTP: You do not need to enter your UPI PIN, scan a QR code or share an OTP to receive money, cashback or a refund.

- Avoid public Wi-Fi for payments: Don’t log into accounts or enter payment details on free networks at cafés, malls or airports. Use mobile data instead.

- Choose safer payment methods: Prefer credit cards over debit cards when shopping on unfamiliar websites, as they offer better fraud protection. Avoid direct bank transfers to unverified sellers.

- Use unique passwords: Keep shopping account passwords different from those used for email and net banking. A breach on one website could put other accounts at risk.

- Avoid third-party apps: Download shopping and payment apps only from official app stores and verify the developer before installing.

- Use a trusted security app: Download a security app that will help protect devices, data, or accounts from unauthorized access, malware, and cyber threat. A reliable security app can help flag phishing links and suspicious calls.

What to do if you fall victim to an online shopping scam If you’ve shared your details on a suspicious website or approved an unauthorised payment, act quickly to prevent further losses. Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President, CyberPeace Foundation, outlines the immediate steps to take.

- Block payments: Contact your bank or use its app to block your card and pause UPI transactions. This helps prevent further money from leaving your account.

- Report the fraud immediately: Call the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in. Quick reporting can help authorities and banks freeze the money before it is transferred.

- Change passwords and enable MFA: From a safe device, update passwords for your email, banking apps and shopping accounts. Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) on all accounts for an extra layer of security.

- Check your email settings: Look for unfamiliar auto-forwarding rules that could allow scammers to access your bank alerts and other messages.

- Monitor your accounts: Watch out for small or unfamiliar transactions in the following weeks and report any suspicious activity to your bank immediately.