Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann used an Aam Aadmi Party rally in Moga to pitch his government’s record ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and target the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP. The party claimed around two lakh people attended the ‘Khushhaal Punjab’ rally on November 26. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. (Ravi Kumar/ HT Photo)

Mann said his government was presenting its report card and challenged parties that had governed Punjab for decades to explain their record. He described the gathering as support for “Kaam Di Rajneeti” and said Punjab was choosing development over hollow promises.

The chief minister said the AAP government had provided 77,182 government jobs through merit-based recruitment, without bribes. He said nearly 90% of households were receiving zero electricity bills. He also cited daytime power supply to farmers and canal water reaching the tail ends of canals.

On healthcare, Mann said eligible families could receive treatment worth up to ₹10 lakh under the state’s health insurance scheme. He said around 65 lakh families were eligible and 54-55 lakh health cards had been issued. He also claimed that about 50,000 stent procedures and 35,000 knee replacements had been carried out under the scheme.

Mann accused the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP of failing Punjab during their years in power. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed rally at the same Moga ground on December 8, he questioned what the leaders sharing the platform had done for the state.

He criticised the Akali Dal for joining hands with the BJP, alleging that it had compromised farmers’ trust for a ministerial position. Mann said voters would respond to the opposition in 2027 and urged them not to let anyone influence their votes with money. AAP Punjab president Aman Arora and senior leader Manish Sisodia also addressed the rally, speaking about welfare, education and healthcare.