Q1. TCI Express began as a division of a larger group and became an independent company a decade ago. How did that transition shape the organisation? Our origins date back to 1996, when TCI XPS was established as the express division of Transport Corporation of India. The defining moment came in 2016, when the business was demerged from its parent and listed on both national stock exchanges. Independence enabled us to align every strategic decision, from the location of our hubs to the design of new services, exclusively with the requirements of express customers. Mr.Chander Agarwal, MD, TCI Express

Today, TCI Express holds more than 15% of India's B2B express distribution market and ranks among the country's top 500 listed companies by market capitalisation. Domestically, our network comprises over 1,000 branches serving more than 29,000 PIN codes, while internationally our services extend to over 200 countries. Over this period, we have also evolved into a multimodal organisation offering surface, rail and air solutions, supported by dedicated verticals for air express and e-commerce. Above all, we take pride in the enduring confidence of our customers, who entrust us with the consignments on which their own businesses depend.

Q2. TCI Express has committed ₹ 500 crore over the next five years. What is the rationale behind the timing of this investment? The decision is grounded in the demand trends reflected in our performance. During the July–September quarter, E-commerce Express grew by 51.6%, Domestic Air Express by 29.4%, and Surface Express by 9.4% year-on-year. These results indicate clearly where future growth will originate, and it is prudent to build capacity in anticipation of that demand. The ₹500 crore, to be deployed over five years, is equivalent to our investment across the preceding seven years. It will be directed towards larger and more advanced sorting facilities, greater automation, enhanced shipment visibility, a stronger frontline workforce and a more agile network in which each high-growth vertical is supported by dedicated capabilities.

The investment will be phased in line with demand, expected returns and operational requirements. As a debt-free organisation, we are well positioned to invest with patience and discipline. Fundamentally, this commitment reflects our long-term confidence in the trajectory of India's logistics sector.

Q3. Air and e-commerce are currently your fastest-growing verticals. What does this indicate about evolving shipping patterns in India? It indicates that speed is no longer regarded as a premium service but as a baseline expectation. Manufacturers awaiting critical spare parts, pharmaceutical distributors replenishing inventory, and online sellers committed to rapid delivery cannot accommodate extended transit times, and they increasingly opt for faster modes to safeguard their own commitments.

Our performance reflects this transition. In the September quarter, E-commerce Express was our fastest-growing segment, while Domestic Air Express grew by 29.4%. Demand is also extending well beyond the metropolitan centres, requiring goods to reach smaller towns with comparable speed. This does not diminish the importance of road transport. Surface Express remains our largest business and the foundation of our network. What has changed is that customers now expect the flexibility to select the most appropriate mode for each consignment. Our ability to offer surface, rail and air services through a single, integrated platform with consistent visibility is a significant advantage, and our new investment is designed to strengthen it further.

Q4. TCI Express is widely regarded as a domestic company, yet its services extend to over 200 countries. What role do international markets play in your strategy? International markets form a more significant part of our business than is commonly recognised. Our International Air Express service extends to more than 200 countries and territories, connects all major Indian airports to global destinations and handles heavy commercial shipments on both inbound and outbound routes. In the September quarter, the vertical recorded year-on-year growth of 26.1%, supported by new key accounts, expanded overseas partnerships and additional route coverage.

We view our international presence as a natural extension of our domestic offering. Manufacturers in regions such as Gujarat and eastern India are increasingly serving overseas buyers, and they seek a single, reliable partner capable of managing a consignment from its point of origin to its international destination. Our domestic pickup network connects directly to this global capability. As Indian manufacturers continue to expand into overseas markets, the integration of domestic depth with international reach will become increasingly valuable. It enables us to support Indian enterprises in reaching customers not only across the country, but around the world.

Q5. Automation is often associated with concerns about employment. How does TCI Express balance technology and people? We do not regard these as competing priorities. Among our three new sorting centres, the Ahmedabad and Kolkata facilities will be fully automated, increasing our total to four automated centres. At the same time, these facilities are expected to generate significant employment in their respective regions. Automation will manage repetitive, high-volume sorting, while our people will take on roles that require judgement, including systems supervision, exception management and customer service.

Our workforce of over 3,000 professionals remains central to the organisation, and strengthening frontline capabilities is accordingly one of the stated priorities of our investment. The same principle governs our relationships with logistics partners and agents, who contribute valuable local market knowledge and customer relationships. Our responsibility is to provide them with a stronger network, enabling them to access more destinations and new customer segments. When shippers, transporters, agents, and logistics providers progress together, the entire ecosystem becomes more resilient. That collaborative growth is central to the identity we wish TCI Express to embody.

Q6. In your view, which bottleneck in Indian logistics urgently requires attention? The most pressing constraint is last-mile access to industrial areas. Vehicles may travel efficiently over long distances on modern expressways, only to encounter significant delays caused by urban congestion, restrictions on commercial vehicles, and bottlenecks at freight gateways. These final stages can offset the efficiencies achieved over the rest of the journey. Improved access to industrial estates, efficient freight terminals, better integration across road, rail, air and port infrastructure, and more predictable regulations for urban freight movement would benefit the sector as a whole.

In the interim, we mitigate these challenges through rigorous planning. Our routes and line-haul schedules account for known constraints, shipment data enables us to anticipate delays, and real-time tracking keeps customers informed throughout. Automation at our hubs further helps recover time lost in transit. These efforts are undertaken against rising fuel and manpower costs, alongside growing customer expectations for speed and transparency. Addressing both pressures simultaneously is the defining challenge for an express logistics company, and it underpins our continued investment in technology and people alike.

Q7. How do you envision TCI Express evolving over the next five years, in India and internationally? International Air Express now serves more than 200 countries, handling heavy commercial shipments into and out of India. In the September quarter, the vertical grew 26.1% year-on-year, driven by new key accounts and wider overseas partnerships.

Asia remains a particular focus. We operate a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore and have been extending air cargo consolidation and courier services to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Australia. Hong Kong and Japan are also important trade lanes for our customers. We view our international presence as a natural extension of our domestic offering. Manufacturers across India increasingly serve overseas buyers and seek a single, reliable partner to manage a consignment from origin to destination. Our domestic pickup network connects directly to this global capability, enabling Indian enterprises to reach customers around the world.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

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