A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by a 21-year-old man and two minors over a dispute involving the accused man’s friendship with the victim’s sister in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur village on Thursday, police said on Friday. The 21-year-old has been arrested, while the two minors have been apprehended. Delhi Police said the murder in Shakurpur village stemmed from a personal dispute involving the accused man’s friendship with the victim’s sister. (Representative photo) more

The Subhash Place police station received information about a murder in Shakurpur village on Thursday, Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.

A police team reached the spot and found the teenager with stab injuries. He was taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, where he died during treatment, Yadav added.

During the preliminary enquiry, police learnt that the teenager had been waylaid and stabbed by a group of people. A case was registered at Subhash Place police station under sections 103 (murder), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 3 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Through field intelligence and technical investigation, three suspects were identified and apprehended. Two of them turned out to be juveniles in conflict with law. The third suspect was identified as Atikur Rahman, 21. He was arrested. His interrogation revealed that the murder reportedly stemmed from a dispute arising out of the accused’s friendship with the victim’s sister,” Yadav said.

Police said further investigation was underway to identify and apprehend other suspects allegedly involved in the murder and establish the role of each person in the crime.