New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted a cybercrime network allegedly supplying mule bank accounts to fraudsters, arrested five people and detected suspicious transactions worth around ₹2 crore, an official said on Friday. Delhi Police busts cybercrime network supplying mule bank accounts, arrests five more

The accused were allegedly working as facilitators for an international cybercrime syndicate operating from Cambodia and supplying bank accounts to criminals to receive and route money cheated from victims, the officer said.

The operation, conducted by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit, also helped work out two cybercrime cases registered in Andhra Pradesh.

"The case came to light during the investigation of an FIR registered at the Special Cell police station, when police received information about a gang allegedly providing bank accounts for facilitating cyber fraud," the officer said.

Police said they arrested the gang members Anish Khan , Intekhab , Altaf Hussain , Mohammad Mahfuzar Rahman and Izhar Alam who were staying at a hotel in Dwarka and operating a bank account in the name of private traders to route proceeds of cybercrime.

"Police examined their mobile phones and found a suspicious application, allegedly configured to automatically forward incoming SMS messages, including one-time passwords , to overseas cybercriminals," the officer said.

The application could have enabled remote access to bank accounts and facilitated financial frauds, police said.

Police recovered chats, cryptocurrency transaction details and other digital evidence from the seized phones and identified seven social media channels suspected to be involved in the buying and selling of mule bank accounts.

After the team detected suspicious transactions worth approximately ₹2 crore in the mule accounts, the IFSO team and the bank froze them.

Police said further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.