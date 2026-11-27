Thane, Police have seized gutka worth nearly ₹67 lakh and arrested the driver of a container truck in which the banned stock was being transported in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Friday. Police seize gutka worth ₹67 lakh; driver held

The operation was conducted at 1.40 am on November 26 on the Mumbra-Bhiwandi highway, they said.

A team led by senior inspector Santosh Pimpale intercepted the container near Parsik Circle in Kalwa. During its inspection, police found fans and hardware goods stacked at the front of the vehicle as a cover to evade suspicion, but large quantities of contraband were found stocked behind them.

A thorough search of the vehicle yielded 19,800 packets of banned 'Gold 9000' gutka packed in 53 large gunny bags, the police said.

Gutka worth ₹66.78 lakh and a container truck valued at ₹28 lakh were seized during the operation, they said.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Balasaheb Patil said the seized gutka was manufactured in Bidar and was being transported to Bhiwandi via Kolhapur, Pune, and Thane.

"The police registered a case against the manufacturer, transporter, and receiver in the crime," Patil said, adding that teams are on the lookout for the other accused, including seven others wanted in the case.

The arrested driver does not appear to have any prior criminal record, though others involved might and police are checking their backgrounds. The sale of gutka and tobacco products is banned in Maharashtra.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mehraj Karim Shaikh , a resident of Bhiwandi and a native of Hyderabad.

Based on a complaint lodged by Food Safety Officer Aruna Veerkayde, the Kalwa police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , 2023.

Maharashtra prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution, transport, and sale of gutka, tobacco- or nicotine-containing pan masala, and related flavoured or chewing products under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.