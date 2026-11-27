Gold ornaments worth ₹20 crore were allegedly stolen on Thane-Belapur Road in Maharashtra on Thursday night after four unidentified men intercepted a car carrying the valuables, smashed its windows with iron rods and assaulted its 55-year-old driver before fleeing. Top police officials visited the crime scene and teams from the Central Crime Branch and other crime branch units are also involved in the investigation. (Representative Image/PTI) more

The incident took place around 9.45 pm in Shiravane, along the service road adjoining Thane-Belapur Road. According to the police, the complainant, identified as Laxman Ghuro Mukhiya (55), a driver residing in Nerul MIDC, was transporting the gold ornaments when a Maruti WagonR intercepted his vehicle and blocked its way.

Four men allegedly got out of the car and approached the vehicle carrying the gold. The robbers smashed its windshield with iron rods and also broke the windowpanes on the driver's side, where Mukhiya was seated. When he attempted to resist, one of the robbers hit him in the face with an iron rod, injuring him near his left eye.

The attackers then snatched a bag containing approximately 16.4 kg of gold ornaments, including gold biscuits, chains and other jewellery, collectively valued at around ₹20 crore, and fled in the WagonR towards Thane along the service road. The accused are estimated to be between 22 and 35 years old, police said.

Turbhe Police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 309(6) (causing hurt while committing robbery) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of their common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A forensic team also visited the spot as part of the investigation.

Senior police officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Vashi, and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vashi Division, visited the crime scene. Teams from the Central Crime Branch and other crime branch units are also involved in the investigation.