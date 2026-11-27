Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the education and healthcare services provided by Adichunchanagiri Math were laying the foundation for a better society, with more than 1.5 lakh students studying in its educational institutions. BGS institutions serving over 1.5 lakh students, says CM Shivakumar more

"The BGS institution is not a blade of grass that sprouts today and withers away tomorrow. It is like a banyan tree that will survive for hundreds of years. The banyan tree planted by the revered Balagangadharanatha Swamiji has now spread its branches across the country and abroad," he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 18th BGS Foundation Day and BGS Utsav-2026, organised by the Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust at the BGS grounds in Kengeri here.

"More than 1.5 lakh students are pursuing their education in the Math's institutions. Students who have studied here are making achievements in various fields in India and abroad," Shivakumar said, highlighting the growth of the educational services initiated by the late Balagangadharanatha Swamiji.

Recalling the transformation of the Math from a remote village in Mandya district into an institution with international recognition, he attributed its growth to the vision, hard work and commitment to social welfare of the late seer.

Though Balagangadharanatha Swami was no longer physically present, more than 500 educational institutions were functioning in India and abroad through his guidance and blessings, he said, adding that the present seer, Nirmalanandanatha Swami, was carrying forward his predecessor's vision.

The Math was serving all sections of society without discrimination based on caste or religion, while also working towards the social and religious progress of backward communities, he said.

Referring to the Math's contribution to professional education, Shivakumar said its institutions have produced around 1,500 doctors and more than 10,000 engineers. Providing education from LKG to postgraduate levels under one religious institution was a matter of pride, he added.

He urged students to focus on moral values, culture and sports along with academics, saying that educational qualifications alone were not enough.

"Students must also develop good values and grow in sports, knowledge and life skills. Today's students must develop the ability to compete at the global level," he said.

Quoting the principle that there was no greater virtue than imparting education, he said education brought humility, which led to merit, wealth, dharma and ultimately happiness.

Advising students not to forget their parents, teachers and educational institutions, he said, "One cannot reap the fruits if one forgets one's roots. Your educational institution is your root, and your teachers are your strong foundation."

He also urged alumni to form associations, meet at least once a year and return to their institutions to encourage and guide current students, thereby contributing to their growth.

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