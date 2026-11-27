- Advocate Ramkrishna Tripathi, Former President, District and Divisional Bar Association, Chitrakoot Dham. The region has moved beyond its identity of backwardness and became a symbol of possibility, driven by the vision of BIDA and the Yogi government. (File Photo/PTI) more

Imagine a morning in the year 2036 in Bundelkhand. Freight trains traveling from Jhansi towards Chitrakoot are loaded with containers carrying equipment manufactured in Bundelkhand, heading towards ports for export. The youth from Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur and Lalitpur, who once found themselves lost in the slums of Delhi, Surat and Ludhiana in search of a livelihood, are now reaching the first shift at industrial areas located close to their villages. Land once associated with drought, debt, farmer suicides, and deserted homes is now being recognized for its looms, factories, logistics parks, and defense production units. The foundation for turning this vision into reality is already in place. Under the Yogi government, approval of 56,662 acres of land for the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) and the accelerated process of acquiring 23,590 acres are the foundation stones on which this vision will become a concrete reality.

Bundelkhand’s pain is deep-rooted. This brave land of Chandelas has written immortal chapters in the history of valor, but for decades, the region remained on the margins of modern India's development map. Rocky terrain, irregular rainfall, recurring droughts and the absence of industries together created a cycle in which poverty gave rise to migration and migration deepened poverty. Previous governments announced packages, but they proved to be mere illusions. A decade ago, no path to development was visible here. How could it have been? A path emerges only when employment is local, investment is sustainable and the roots of economy lie in the same soil. BIDA is a structural step in this direction, connecting Bundelkhand's dreams for the future with the visionary outlook of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Imagine what the outcome of forming the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority will look like ten years from now. Perhaps the biggest change will be the end of migration. The proposed investment of approximately ₹600 crore by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), the allocation of 75 hectares of land to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Chitrakoot, and the ₹562.5 crore defense manufacturing unit should be seen as centers of skills, technology, and sustainable livelihoods. Dozens of ancillary units emerge around a major industrial unit. They manufacture components, undertake packaging, manage transportation and give rise to an entire local economy, ranging from roadside eateries to rental housing. When a young person gets a regular salaried job within twenty kilometers of home, they do not merely earn a livelihood but also preserve the social structure of their family and village. Elderly parents do not have to live alone, children grow up with their fathers and villages become inhabited once again. Bundelkhand will become an attraction for the entire country, where even young people living in distant cities will find employment.

The Chitrakoot node of the Defense Corridor will take full shape ten years from now, in 2036. Chitrakoot, a land of faith and spirituality for centuries, will now also contribute to the nation’s security strength. Self-reliance in defense production is a national goal, and by participating in this endeavor, Bundelkhand will join the mainstream of nation-building. If, over the next ten years, the technical institutions, ITIs, and polytechnics here begin preparing a trained workforce in line with the requirements of the defense and heavy industries, the region will emerge as a national example in skill development.

Connectivity is the lifeline of this transformation. 100-acre multi-modal logistics park proposed by CONCOR will connect Bundelkhand to the national road and rail networks. The biggest challenges for industries are transportation costs and time. When goods reach ports and major markets directly by rail, products manufactured here will become competitive. Farmers of Bundelkhand will also benefit, as their pulses, oilseeds, peas, amla, and other produce often fail to find the right markets. By becoming part of this infrastructure, farmers will be able to transport their crops to food processing units and distant markets. It is possible that ten years from now, the word ‘middleman’ will no longer be heard in Bundelkhand.

This brings us to Bundelkhand’s deepest and most persistent problem: its excessive dependence on agriculture. In a region where rainfall is uncertain, imagining prosperity solely based on agriculture is risky. Industries do not replace farmers; they support them. When one member of a family earns an income from a factory, the risks associated with farming are shared. Even if drought strikes, the household kitchen continues to function, the burden of debt decreases and dependence on moneylenders is reduced. This diversification of income sources will emerge over the next ten years as the strongest safeguard against tragedies such as farmer suicides and debt traps.

The implications of this transformation will be even wider for women and young people. As the MSME and startup ecosystem takes shape, local self-help groups will be able to join the supply chain. Women will become economically empowered through packaging, textiles, food processing and ancillary manufacturing. A new culture of entrepreneurship may take root in the small cities of Jhansi, Banda and Chitrakoot, where a young person seeking a job may dream of becoming a job creator. The pharma park being developed across 1,472 acres in Lalitpur and Jhansi, along with the memorandums of understanding worth ₹10,000 crore received at the Pharma Conclave, indicates this multidimensional expansion. An industrial framework built on these four pillars of defense, heavy industry, logistics and pharma will protect Bundelkhand’s economy from the vulnerabilities of risk.

This will also have a definite positive impact on the urban and social infrastructure. Wherever industries come up, good roads, uninterrupted electricity, better schools, hospitals and markets follow. Bundelkhand in 2036 will look like a cluster of towns where industrial townships, residential complexes, and educational institutions have developed alongside one another. Increased revenue will strengthen local bodies' capacity and improve public services. The regional imbalance that has been discussed for decades will, for the first time, be bridged on a solid economic foundation.

The balance of possibilities also favors Bundelkhand. The region’s greatest asset is its hardworking, resilient society, deeply connected to its soil. A society that has not given up even in the face of drought can work wonders when given an opportunity. Until now, this region has been placed less at the center of development plans and more on the margins. For the first time, an effort is visible to place it at the center of the state’s industrial future. This vision marks the real beginning of change. Ten years from now, when a historian writes the story of Bundelkhand’s transformation, this period may be recorded as the turning point when the region moved beyond its identity of backwardness and became a symbol of possibility, driven by the vision of BIDA and the Yogi government.