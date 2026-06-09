Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make a chic couple, pack on PDA at Tribeca Festival red carpet

The two packed on the PDA as they posed together for the red-carpet photocall. They were seen arriving at the film festival hand in hand. In videos that have surfaced on social media, the two could not keep their hands off each other.

Love was definitely in the air at the 2026 Tribeca Festival. Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry stepped out together for a red carpet appearance at the premiere of her film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour, during the film festival.

To attend the premiere of her concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris, at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 9, Katy chose a vintage Lanvin gown. The ensemble is from the luxury label's Spring Summer 1987 collection. Meanwhile, Trudeau kept things classic in a black suit with a crisp white shirt. Let's decode the outfits they wore for the occasion:

Katy's Lanvin dress is a white halter-neck gown with rose appliqué details adorning the neckline and waist, adding a touch of elegance to an otherwise simple ensemble. The pleated silhouette of the dress, along with its flowy, drape-like structure, adds a whimsical elegance to the Grecian outfit. Moreover, the floor-grazing length, sleeveless design, cinched waistline, and figure-skimming fit contribute to its beauty.

Katy styled the ensemble with minimal accessories and even kept the glam very simple. For the jewels, she wore elegant white gold pieces: the statement rings were set with a ruby centrestone and diamonds, adding a pop of colour, and the earrings were half-circle shapes set with shimmering stones.

She styled her hair into an elegant updo, leaving a few strands at the front to frame her face and soften her appearance. For the glam, she opted for darkened brows, shimmery eyeshadow, a heavy coat of mascara, rouged cheeks, a generous amount of highlighter on the cheekbones, and a glossy caramel-pink lip shade.

About Katy Perry's The Lifetimes tour film Meanwhile, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris is a full-length concert film of the singer's The Lifetimes tour, which was shot in November 2025.