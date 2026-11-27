When an individual gets diagnosed with diabetes, they usually start worrying about their blood sugar levels and how that would affect their kidneys and heart. According to Dr C Jagadesh Reddy, eye surgeon and founder and managing director of Pristine Eye Hospitals, Hyderabad, not many people think about their eyes.

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“Diabetes is a major cause of preventable vision loss,” Dr Reddy, who is also an ophthalmologist specialising in cornea, cataract and refractive surgery, shared with HT Lifestyle. He went on to explain the risk posed by the chronic disease to the eyes and the detection and treatment options available for the same.

How diabetes can affect the eyes In the words of Dr Reddy, “High blood sugar can damage the tiny blood vessels in the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. This condition is called diabetic retinopathy.”

“Diabetes can also cause swelling in the retina, popularly known as macular oedema, increase the risk of cataracts and make glaucoma more likely,” he added, warning that when left untreated, some of these conditions can lead to permanent vision loss.

One of the biggest dangers of diabetic eye disease is that it often develops without warning. Dr Reddy shared that one can have perfect vision and still have early retinal damage. By the time blurring or dark spots appear, the disease may have progressed.