The internet said eating carrots is good for your eyes, but does it improve vision or only support eye health? Ophthalmologist weighs in

Dr Navya highlighted that carrots are a good example of this distinction. They contain beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for maintaining the cornea, supporting the functioning of the retina and enabling the eyes to adjust to low-light conditions. “A deficiency can lead to night blindness and, in severe cases, more serious eye complications. Consuming carrots as part of a balanced diet can therefore contribute to maintaining normal eye function,” highlighted Dr Navya.

What is the difference between supporting eye health and correcting vision?

There is an important distinction between maintaining healthy eyes and actually improving or correcting eyesight . Nutrition plays a role in supporting the overall health of the eyes, but it cannot necessarily reverse an existing refractive error or eliminate the need for spectacles. In this edition of ‘Internet Said,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Navya C, consultant ophthalmologist and fellow in medical retina, Maxivision Eye hospital, Tamil Nadu, to understand the difference between supporting eye health and correcting vision.

However, conditions such as myopia (short-sightedness), hyperopia (long-sightedness) and astigmatism are caused by the way light focuses within the eye, often due to the shape or length of the eyeball or the curvature of the cornea. Eating carrots cannot change these structural characteristics. Similarly, carrots cannot correct presbyopia, the age-related difficulty in focusing on nearby objects.

How to support your eye health? Dr Navya highlighted that, from a nutritional perspective, foods containing vitamin A, lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin C, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids can support different aspects of eye health. Green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, nuts, seeds, eggs and oily fish are useful additions to a balanced diet. These nutrients help maintain normal eye function and may contribute to reducing the risk of certain age-related eye conditions.

“It is also important to remember that good eyesight is not determined by diet alone. Regular eye examinations, appropriate corrective lenses, adequate lighting while reading, and managing prolonged screen exposure are equally important,” said Dr Navya.