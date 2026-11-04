Hanuman Ansh's visually impaired singer Suneel Lodhi begins his eye treatment, hopes to regain his eyesight in emotional post

On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share pictures from his visit to an eye clinic to begin his treatment. The caption, written in Hindi, read, "Hey Eeshwar! You have provided me with immense support and encouragement through every difficulty. Today, my eye treatment process has begun. Your prayers and blessings have given me new hope. I simply pray to God that light returns to my life and that I can see this beautiful world with my own eyes."

Folk singer Suneel Lodhi, who recently won hearts with his song Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman from Hanuman Ansh , has shared an update with his fans. The visually impaired singer revealed that his eye treatment has finally begun, expressing hope that he will regain his eyesight and be able to see the world again.

He further urged his fans to pray for him, writing, "Your love, blessings, and prayers are my greatest strength. O Lord! Now, please grant me just one more favour... restore my eyesight."

Another post shared by the Instagram page Bundeli Duniya revealed that the initiative for Suneel's treatment followed instructions from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. According to the post, Suneel underwent a general health check-up and a detailed eye examination at Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar. He later met Sagar Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav at his office, where he sang a devotional song.

About Suneel Lodhi With a tambura for company, Suneel's musical journey began when he was around 10 or 11 years old. He spent years singing in and around his home in Bundelkhand and initially gained recognition after he began posting songs on Bundeli Duniya. Filmmaker and music producer Pankaj VRK later heard his voice in a simple recording of the Hanuman bhajan More Sankat Ke Kataiya, changing the course of his life. The bhajan went viral across India, bringing him widespread recognition.

He subsequently lent his voice to the devotional film Hanuman Ansh. His song Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman became a hit, bringing him further attention. The film, written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi under his banner Swambhu Media Network, is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life and the life of Neem Karoli Baba.

According to Sacnilk, the film was made on a budget of ₹2 crore and collected ₹451.82 crore worldwide at the box office.