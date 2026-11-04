Hanuman Ansh's visually impaired singer Suneel Lodhi begins his eye treatment, hopes to regain his eyesight in emotional post
Visually impaired folk singer Suneel Lodhi has begun eye treatment in Sagar. The treatment was carried out following instructions from Madhya Pradesh CM.
Folk singer Suneel Lodhi, who recently won hearts with his song Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman from Hanuman Ansh, has shared an update with his fans. The visually impaired singer revealed that his eye treatment has finally begun, expressing hope that he will regain his eyesight and be able to see the world again.
Suneel Lodhi shares update on his eye treatment
On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share pictures from his visit to an eye clinic to begin his treatment. The caption, written in Hindi, read, "Hey Eeshwar! You have provided me with immense support and encouragement through every difficulty. Today, my eye treatment process has begun. Your prayers and blessings have given me new hope. I simply pray to God that light returns to my life and that I can see this beautiful world with my own eyes."
He further urged his fans to pray for him, writing, "Your love, blessings, and prayers are my greatest strength. O Lord! Now, please grant me just one more favour... restore my eyesight."
Another post shared by the Instagram page Bundeli Duniya revealed that the initiative for Suneel's treatment followed instructions from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. According to the post, Suneel underwent a general health check-up and a detailed eye examination at Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar. He later met Sagar Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav at his office, where he sang a devotional song.
About Suneel Lodhi
With a tambura for company, Suneel's musical journey began when he was around 10 or 11 years old. He spent years singing in and around his home in Bundelkhand and initially gained recognition after he began posting songs on Bundeli Duniya. Filmmaker and music producer Pankaj VRK later heard his voice in a simple recording of the Hanuman bhajan More Sankat Ke Kataiya, changing the course of his life. The bhajan went viral across India, bringing him widespread recognition.
He subsequently lent his voice to the devotional film Hanuman Ansh. His song Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman became a hit, bringing him further attention. The film, written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi under his banner Swambhu Media Network, is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life and the life of Neem Karoli Baba.
According to Sacnilk, the film was made on a budget of ₹2 crore and collected ₹451.82 crore worldwide at the box office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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