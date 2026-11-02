After a ₹342-crore box office run, Hanuman Ansh makers issue stern warning over film rights, say no individual can claim independent authority

The statement further says that decisions involving publicity, award nominations, business partnerships and commercial rights cannot be taken independently by any one person. Such matters require approval from the producers and must be handled through the company's official channels. The company has also clarified that any independent agreements, public statements or claims regarding awards made without the required approval will not be recognised or considered binding.

Swambhu Media Network has named Namrata G Singh, Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona and Anupriya Nagar as the four official producers of Hanuman Ansh. According to the company, all rights related to the film, including theatrical, OTT, television, music, gaming and licensing rights in India and overseas, are governed by agreements between the producers.

The team behind Hanuman Ansh has issued a strong statement clarifying who has the authority to handle the film's rights, publicity and official communication. Swambhu Media Network Pvt. Ltd. has said that no individual can independently represent the film or make decisions on its behalf. The clarification comes amid reports and discussions surrounding the film, which is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj ji. The production house has made it clear that all decisions concerning the film must follow the agreements signed between its producers. It has also warned against any unauthorised claims or dealings made in the film's name.

The statement read, “The Company is aware that an individual is representing themselves as authorised to deal with the rights in the Film. No individual holds that authority. All rights in the Film (theatrical, streaming, broadcast, music, gaming, licensing, etc.), in India and Internationally, are dealt with only through the process set out in the inter-se agreements executed amongst the Producers.”

To avoid confusion over who can speak on behalf of the film, Namrata G Singh and Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi have been appointed the only Executive Directors authorised to look after its public relations, marketing, awards and strategic partnerships.

Hanuman Ansh cast and crew given clear instructions The production house has also addressed the film's cast and crew, asking them to seek approval before making public appearances or speaking about the project. This includes interviews, podcasts, YouTube shows and other promotional platforms. Anyone wishing to participate in such engagements must first get in touch with the authorised team and receive formal confirmation.

“No party acting alone has authority to deal in the Film. Any such dealing is invalid and not binding on the Company or the Producers. Any statement, award claim or business arrangement made outside this process is not recognised by the Company. Those who engage outside it do so entirely at their own risk,” it further read.

Explaining why the film's rights and association need to be protected, Executive Directors Namrata G Singh and Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi said, “Hanuman Ansh belongs to Maharaj ji’s devotees across the world. Our duty is to protect it, and to give every partner one clear and verified door to the Film.” The company has further warned that it will take necessary action across territories against any attempt to misuse the film's name, credits or intellectual property.