Sanjay Dutt praises 21-year-old Hanuman Ansh producer as ₹2 crore film crosses ₹435 crore worldwide: ‘Proud of you’

Sanjay Dutt has a special message for 21-year-old producer Anupriya Nagar, whose film Hanuman Ansh has become a box-office success. The actor took to Instagram to praise Nagar for backing a film that started with modest collections but went on to attract audiences across the country. He also assured her of his support for her future projects. Sharing a picture with Anupriya Nagar, Sanjay Dutt spoke about how unusual it is for someone so young to achieve something of this scale.

Sanjay Dutt praises Anupriya Nagar Sharing a picture with Anupriya Nagar, Sanjay spoke about how unusual it is for someone so young to achieve something of this scale. “I’ve seen films come and go, and some make history. But what you’ve achieved for @hanumanansh at just 21 is truly remarkable! @anupriyanagar2709.”

The actor also credited her passion and ability to bring people together for the film. “It takes passion to turn a small film into something so big, and the way you’ve brought people together, with everyone’s blessings, is outstanding!”

He signed off with a heartfelt message for the young producer, writing, “God bless you, bachcha. I’m so proud of you and will always stand by you in all your projects. Your story has only just begun.”