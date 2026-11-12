Radhika Merchant celebrates Indian craftmanship in Manish Malhotra's handwoven floral lehenga and Bandhani dupatta

Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family's younger daughter-in-law, has a flair for fashion and never fails to turn heads with her sartorial choices. Whether she opts for contemporary silhouettes or traditional ensembles, her style statements often celebrate elegance and craftsmanship. Her latest look is no exception, as she makes a case for timeless Indian artistry in a stunning lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra. Let's decode her look and take away some fashion inspiration. (Also read:₹1.6 lakh ivory suit, Anant Ambani goes traditional in Bandhani for New York Diwali celebration"> Radhika Merchant embraces elegance in a ₹1.6 lakh ivory suit, Anant Ambani goes traditional in Bandhani for New York Diwali celebration )

Taking to Instagram, Manish Malhotra shared pictures of Radhika in the exquisite creation and described it as "a celebration of colour, craftsmanship and the richness of Indian textiles".

Radhika Merchant's colourful brocade lehenga The highlight of Radhika's ensemble is its handwoven brocade lehenga, which features an antique gold base brought to life with intricate floral embroidery. Vibrant shades of turquoise, mint, rose pink and lilac come together beautifully across the skirt, creating a colourful yet elegant look.

The detailed patterns and rich textile work give the lehenga a traditional appeal, while its vibrant colour palette adds a refreshing touch. The voluminous skirt features elaborate embroidery and traditional motifs, with ornate borders enhancing its overall richness.

Complementing the richly embroidered skirt is a beautifully detailed blouse adorned with multicoloured floral motifs and delicate embellishments.