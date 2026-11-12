Radhika Merchant celebrates Indian craftmanship in Manish Malhotra's handwoven floral lehenga and Bandhani dupatta
Radhika Merchant makes a striking ethnic fashion statement in a vibrant Manish Malhotra lehenga that beautifully celebrates traditional Indian craftsmanship.
Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family's younger daughter-in-law, has a flair for fashion and never fails to turn heads with her sartorial choices. Whether she opts for contemporary silhouettes or traditional ensembles, her style statements often celebrate elegance and craftsmanship. Her latest look is no exception, as she makes a case for timeless Indian artistry in a stunning lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra. Let's decode her look and take away some fashion inspiration. (Also read:₹1.6 lakh ivory suit, Anant Ambani goes traditional in Bandhani for New York Diwali celebration"> Radhika Merchant embraces elegance in a ₹1.6 lakh ivory suit, Anant Ambani goes traditional in Bandhani for New York Diwali celebration )
Taking to Instagram, Manish Malhotra shared pictures of Radhika in the exquisite creation and described it as "a celebration of colour, craftsmanship and the richness of Indian textiles".
Radhika Merchant's colourful brocade lehenga
The highlight of Radhika's ensemble is its handwoven brocade lehenga, which features an antique gold base brought to life with intricate floral embroidery. Vibrant shades of turquoise, mint, rose pink and lilac come together beautifully across the skirt, creating a colourful yet elegant look.
The detailed patterns and rich textile work give the lehenga a traditional appeal, while its vibrant colour palette adds a refreshing touch. The voluminous skirt features elaborate embroidery and traditional motifs, with ornate borders enhancing its overall richness.
Complementing the richly embroidered skirt is a beautifully detailed blouse adorned with multicoloured floral motifs and delicate embellishments.
Bandhani dupatta and subtle glam
Adding another layer of elegance is the ombré Bandhani dupatta, which transitions from turquoise to mint green. It features an elaborate brocade pallu and delicate crystal-embellished coin tassels along the edges.
Radhika keeps her styling elegant, allowing the intricate craftsmanship of the lehenga to remain the focus. She accessorises the ensemble with statement gold jewellery, including a layered necklace, matching earrings and stacked bangles.
For her beauty look, Radhika opts for soft, understated glamour. Her makeup features a fresh, radiant base, softly defined brows, subtle eye makeup with a hint of eyeliner, a touch of rosy blush and nude pink lips. She keeps her long, dark hair open in soft waves, completing the look with an elegant finish.
Manish Malhotra celebrates Indian karigari
Manish described the ensemble as “a celebration of Indian karigari, where heritage textiles, intricate embroidery and traditional craftsmanship find a beautiful expression in contemporary couture.”
Radhika's look is a beautiful reminder of how traditional Indian textiles can be reimagined through contemporary couture. With its vibrant colour palette, intricate detailing and rich craftsmanship, the ensemble offers inspiration for wedding celebrations, festive gatherings and grand traditional occasions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.