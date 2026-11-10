Radhika Merchant embraces elegance in a ₹1.6 lakh ivory suit, Anant Ambani goes traditional in Bandhani for New York Diwali celebration
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani brought a touch of Indian tradition to their Diwali celebrations in New York, serving elegant festive looks.
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani celebrated Diwali in New York, bringing a touch of traditional elegance to the festivities. Known for her love of exquisite designer ensembles and high-end jewellery, the Ambanis’ younger daughter-in-law often makes headlines with her extravagant fashion choices. However, this time, Radhika decided to take a different route.
Ditching her usual glamour, she embraced simplicity in a beautiful white ethnic suit, proving that sometimes less is more. Let’s decode the couple’s looks and pick out some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani celebrates Indian heritage in elegant baby pink Kanjivaram saree handwoven over four months by master artisan Rajesh Sha )
Radhika Merchant's elegant white ensemble
Radhika opted for an ivory ethnic ensemble crafted in luxurious silk fabric, exuding understated elegance with its intricate craftsmanship and delicate detailing. Her outfit features flowers and vines growing through beautifully designed panels. The ensemble features a skirt, tabard and bustier, brought together with exquisite appliqué work, tone-on-tone resham embroidery and subtle sequin detailing. The floral-inspired motifs add a romantic touch to the outfit, while the rich silk fabric lends it a graceful and luxurious finish.
The sleeveless tunic features a round neckline and a sheer panel adorned with fine pearl, bead and thread embroidery along the neckline and shoulders. Meanwhile, the structured bodice showcases dense embroidery that flows seamlessly towards the matching flared skirt. The coordinated separates come together effortlessly, giving the traditional ensemble a contemporary appeal.
Instagram fan page Ambani Update, which regularly shares updates about the Ambani family, took to the platform on November 9 to share pictures of Radhika and Anant from their Diwali celebrations in New York. Click here to see the post.
How much her outfit cost
If you loved Radhika’s outfit and wish to add a similar touch of understated elegance to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered! Her stunning ensemble is from the shelves of designer label Anita Dongre and comes with a price tag of ₹1,60,000.
Radhika keeps her accessories equally understated, opting for a delicate single-line diamond choker that adds a subtle hint of sparkle to her neckline. For makeup, she chooses warm, neutral tones, softly defined eyes and a subtle lip shade.
What Anant Ambani wore
On the other hand, Anant Ambani opted for a vibrant and festive look, making a statement in a striking crimson-red and coral Bandhani kurta. The ensemble features delicate white geometric dot patterns spread across the rich pinkish-red fabric, celebrating the beauty of traditional Indian tie-dye craftsmanship.
Keeping the silhouette classic and comfortable, the kurta comes with a neat mandarin collar, a concealed placket and a straight-cut design. Anant keeps his overall styling simple, pairing the look with his signature groomed beard and relaxed hairstyle.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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