Radhika Merchant embraces elegance in a ₹1.6 lakh ivory suit, Anant Ambani goes traditional in Bandhani for New York Diwali celebration

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani celebrated Diwali in New York, bringing a touch of traditional elegance to the festivities. Known for her love of exquisite designer ensembles and high-end jewellery, the Ambanis’ younger daughter-in-law often makes headlines with her extravagant fashion choices. However, this time, Radhika decided to take a different route.

Ditching her usual glamour, she embraced simplicity in a beautiful white ethnic suit, proving that sometimes less is more. Let’s decode the couple’s looks and pick out some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani celebrates Indian heritage in elegant baby pink Kanjivaram saree handwoven over four months by master artisan Rajesh Sha )

Radhika Merchant's elegant white ensemble Radhika opted for an ivory ethnic ensemble crafted in luxurious silk fabric, exuding understated elegance with its intricate craftsmanship and delicate detailing. Her outfit features flowers and vines growing through beautifully designed panels. The ensemble features a skirt, tabard and bustier, brought together with exquisite appliqué work, tone-on-tone resham embroidery and subtle sequin detailing. The floral-inspired motifs add a romantic touch to the outfit, while the rich silk fabric lends it a graceful and luxurious finish.

The sleeveless tunic features a round neckline and a sheer panel adorned with fine pearl, bead and thread embroidery along the neckline and shoulders. Meanwhile, the structured bodice showcases dense embroidery that flows seamlessly towards the matching flared skirt. The coordinated separates come together effortlessly, giving the traditional ensemble a contemporary appeal.

Instagram fan page Ambani Update, which regularly shares updates about the Ambani family, took to the platform on November 9 to share pictures of Radhika and Anant from their Diwali celebrations in New York. Click here to see the post.