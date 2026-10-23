Radhika Merchant poses with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in elegant floral midi dress worth ₹2.39 lakh
Radhika Merchant poses with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in floral midi dress, pairing its indigo prints with classic ballet flats for a chic look.
Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, is a true fashion enthusiast at heart. Whether she is sporting an exquisite saree or a relaxed casual ensemble, she knows how to make a style statement. Often spotted in high-fashion outfits and stunning jewellery, Radhika recently took a more understated approach, opting for a simple yet elegant look.
Posing alongside US Ambassador Sergio Gor and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with Anant Ambani, Radhika wore a printed floral midi dress. Let’s decode her look and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant embrace Gujarat’s rich textile heritage in vibrant Bandhani outfits at Jamnagar Navratri celebration )
Radhika Merchant stuns in floral midi dress
Radhika opted for an ivory sleeveless midi dress featuring striking indigo-blue, block-print-inspired motifs. The bold, feather-like palm and leaf patterns were arranged in symmetrical vertical panels across the bodice and flared skirt, lending the ensemble an artistic appeal. Black piping along the round neckline, waist and vertical seams added definition to the silhouette, while the fitted waist and flared midi skirt created a structured yet graceful finish.
Crafted entirely from cotton, the dress combined comfort with understated elegance, making it a versatile choice for daytime occasions.
Keeping the styling minimal, Radhika paired the printed dress with ivory closed-toe ballet flats that complemented its light colour palette. A classic wristwatch and delicate drop earrings added subtle finishing touches without drawing attention away from the statement print.
How much her outfit costs
Radhika completed her look with a fresh, radiant beauty aesthetic. Her hair was styled in a neat half-up, half-down hairstyle, with soft strands framing her face. Natural-looking makeup, a neutral lip shade and softly defined eyes enhanced her features while maintaining the effortless appeal of the outfit.
If you loved Radhika’s outfit and are wondering how much it costs, we’ve got you covered! Her dress is from the shelves of luxury fashion label Giambattista Valli and comes with a price tag of $2,525, which is approximately ₹2.39 lakh.
About Radhika Merchant
Radhika Merchant comes from the Merchant family and is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. She tied the knot with Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She is a trained Indian classical dancer and is actively involved in the business sector. She serves on the board of directors at Encore Healthcare, where she works alongside her parents in overseeing the company's operations and growth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.