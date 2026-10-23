Radhika Merchant poses with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in elegant floral midi dress worth ₹2.39 lakh

Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, is a true fashion enthusiast at heart. Whether she is sporting an exquisite saree or a relaxed casual ensemble, she knows how to make a style statement. Often spotted in high-fashion outfits and stunning jewellery, Radhika recently took a more understated approach, opting for a simple yet elegant look.

Posing alongside US Ambassador Sergio Gor and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with Anant Ambani, Radhika wore a printed floral midi dress. Let’s decode her look and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant embrace Gujarat’s rich textile heritage in vibrant Bandhani outfits at Jamnagar Navratri celebration )

Radhika Merchant stuns in floral midi dress Radhika opted for an ivory sleeveless midi dress featuring striking indigo-blue, block-print-inspired motifs. The bold, feather-like palm and leaf patterns were arranged in symmetrical vertical panels across the bodice and flared skirt, lending the ensemble an artistic appeal. Black piping along the round neckline, waist and vertical seams added definition to the silhouette, while the fitted waist and flared midi skirt created a structured yet graceful finish.

Crafted entirely from cotton, the dress combined comfort with understated elegance, making it a versatile choice for daytime occasions.