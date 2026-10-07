Anant Ambani launches national animal welfare initiative with over 50 organisations: 'This is what Every Life Matters truly means'

Anant Ambani, executive director of Reliance Industries and founder of Vantara, has launched ‘Champions of Care’, a national initiative aimed at strengthening community animal welfare across India. The initiative was announced in Jamnagar on the occasion of World Animal Day. The initiative was announced in Jamnagar on the occasion of World Animal Day. (PTI)

The programme brings together more than 50 animal welfare organisations working with community dogs, cats and large animals, as well as organisations providing veterinary hospital, mobile rescue, veterinary and long-term care services.

According to Vantara, the initiative is expected to reach and support around 2 million animals every year through veterinary care, rescue, shelter, feeding and long-term care.

“Every day, there are countless people who quietly care for animals in need, often with limited resources and little recognition, but with immense compassion. Their work reminds us that kindness has no boundaries and that every life deserves care, protection and dignity. Through Champions of Care, we hope to stand alongside this work, strengthen the care available to community animals and help build a more compassionate India. For us, this is what Every Life Matters truly means,” Anant Ambani stated in a press note.

(Also Read: Nita Ambani chants ‘Bappa Morya’; Radhika and Anant Ambani dance their hearts out at Ganesh Visarjan)

About Champions of Care Under Champions of Care, support will be provided based on the needs identified by participating organisations. This will include infrastructure, animal housing, ambulances and mobile veterinary services, rescue equipment, diagnostic and treatment equipment, training and capacity building, and facilities for lifelong animal care.

The initiative will also support measures to make animal welfare facilities more sustainable, including solar power systems, rainwater harvesting and improved drainage. Some participating organisations have proposed education and awareness programmes for children and young people, along with quarantine and disease-management infrastructure.

The initiative focuses on animals including street dogs and cats, abandoned and working animals such as cattle, donkeys and horses, and animals rescued after injury, abandonment or neglect.

(Also Read: Anant Ambani's Vantara and Indonesia announce major wildlife conservation partnership)

Vantara, organisations sign agreement Eight members of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), the statutory advisory body mandated to promote animal welfare in the country, attended the gathering.

The two-day event at Vantara in Jamnagar included visits to facilities caring for rescued elephants and big cats, including lions, tigers and leopards. Delegates also visited naturalistic environments where free-roaming herbivores such as bison, zebras and antelope are cared for.

The second day focused on discussions between participating organisations, with representatives sharing their experiences, challenges and requirements. Vantara and the participating organisations also signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) to formalise their commitment to collaboration, knowledge sharing, capacity building and practical support.

Vantara said that Champions of Care is envisioned as a growing national network, with more animal welfare organisations expected to join in the coming years. The initiative aims to help organisations share expertise and resources while strengthening their ability to provide care to community animals across India.