Winter, pollution and children's lungs: Paediatric Intensivist explains why November calls for extra respiratory care

Falling temperatures, changing weather and rising air pollution can put children's respiratory health at risk during November. Know why children are more vulnerable to breathing problems, which symptoms parents should watch for and how simple precautions can protect their lungs. As winter approaches, November often brings changing temperatures, reduced air circulation, and rising air pollution in several parts of India. Is air pollution harming your child's lungs? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

"For children, this combination can be particularly challenging. Complaints of persistent cough, cold, wheezing and breathing difficulties may become more common during this period. Since children's lungs and immune systems are still developing, exposure to polluted air can make them more vulnerable to respiratory infections and worsen existing conditions such as asthma," Neonatologist & Paediatric Intensivist Dr Bhawna Malik, Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida, tells Health Shots.

Why are children more vulnerable? Children tend to spend considerable time playing outdoors, which can increase their exposure to pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10 and nitrogen dioxide. These pollutants can irritate the airways, trigger inflammation and affect the lungs' natural defence mechanisms.During winter, colder air can further irritate sensitive airways, particularly in children with asthma or a history of respiratory allergies. Seasonal viral infections also spread more easily when children spend more time in enclosed spaces such as classrooms and homes. The combination of pollution and infections can worsen respiratory symptoms.

Symptoms parents should not ignore: A mild cough or cold may be common during seasonal changes, but certain symptoms need medical attention. Parents should watch for persistent coughing, wheezing, rapid breathing, chest discomfort, breathlessness and unusual tiredness. Children who frequently develop respiratory infections or whose asthma symptoms worsen may also need a medical assessment. If a child has difficulty breathing, visible chest retractions, bluish lips or unusual drowsiness, immediate medical attention is essential. Simple precautions to protect children's lungs: Reducing exposure to polluted air is one of the most important preventive steps. Parents should check the local Air Quality Index (AQI) and avoid outdoor activities when pollution levels are high. Physical activities such as running and cycling should preferably be shifted indoors on days with poor air quality. Keeping windows closed during peak pollution hours, maintaining clean indoor spaces and avoiding mosquito coils, incense smoke and tobacco smoke can help reduce indoor pollution. Do not dismiss a persistent cough: Not every cough during November is caused by pollution, and not every breathing problem indicates an infection. However, repeated or worsening symptoms should not be ignored. Timely medical evaluation can help identify the cause and prevent complications. Protecting children's respiratory health during winter requires awareness, early attention and simple everyday precautions. Children should also be encouraged to wash their hands regularly, drink adequate water and follow a balanced diet. Parents of children with asthma should ensure that prescribed inhalers and medications are available and used as advised by their doctor. Routine vaccinations, including influenza vaccination when recommended, can also help protect against respiratory infections.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)