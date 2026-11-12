Long-lasting perfumes for winter: Fragrances that keep you smelling irresistible all season

Here are some fragrances for winter (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less A change in season often calls for a change in our beauty routine, and perfumes are no exception. While fresh, citrusy and aquatic fragrances feel refreshing during summer, winter is the time to explore deeper, warmer and more indulgent scents. Think creamy vanilla, rich amber, woody accords, sensual musk and comforting spices that leave a beautiful impression wherever you go.

Colder weather can also influence how a fragrance develops and projects on the skin. Lower temperatures and drier winter air may affect how quickly certain fragrance notes evaporate and how noticeable a perfume feels. This makes winter a great opportunity to experiment with fragrances that have richer compositions and layered scent profiles.

Whether you are looking for an everyday office fragrance, something elegant for a dinner date or a statement scent for festive celebrations, here is how to find the perfect winter perfume.

Vanilla perfumes for a warm, comforting fragrance Vanilla is one of the most popular fragrance notes for colder months, and for good reason. Its creamy, sweet and slightly gourmand character creates a cosy scent that feels comforting without necessarily being overpowering. Depending on the composition, vanilla can smell sugary, creamy, woody or even slightly smoky.

If you enjoy fragrances that feel warm and inviting, look for perfumes that combine vanilla with notes such as sandalwood, amber, tonka bean or musk. These combinations add depth and make the fragrance feel more sophisticated. Vanilla-based perfumes are particularly suitable for evening outings, casual gatherings and date nights.