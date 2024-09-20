Newlywed Aditi Rao Hydari, with Siddharth, dons simple pink anarkali and no makeup for first appearance after wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made their first public appearance after tying the knot in a beautiful wedding. The paparazzi captured the couple exiting the Mumbai airport while holding hands. The newlywed actor wore a simple pink anarkali kurta set, styled with no makeup, for the outing. Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

Aditi Rao Hydari ditches the heavy traditional look for her first public appearance

Newlywed brides often wear bright red-coloured or heavily embroidered ensembles after their wedding. In fact, many actors, including Deepika Padukone, chose the same aesthetic for their post-wedding looks. However, Aditi Rao Hydari, who married Siddharth earlier this week, opted for a simple look - reminiscent of her wedding look in a cream-coloured Sabyasachi handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga and Benarasi tissue dupatta.

Aditi Rao Hydari's simple pink anarkali at the airport

The paparazzi captured Aditi and Siddharth arriving in Mumbai. The pink anarkali that the newlywed actor wore for her airport look proves that less is more - an aesthetic Aditi is known for championing with her minimal yet elegant style aesthetic. The set features an anarkali kurta, churidar pants, and a matching dupatta.

Churidars are back

The light pink anarkali kurta features a scoop neckline, full-length churidar sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, cinched design under the bust, a pleated cascading skirt, gold gota embroidery on the borders, and a calf-length hem. Aditi paired the kurta with matching churidar pants - the early 2000s style is back and appearing in many actor's closets, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and Disha Patani.

Aditi paired the anarkali kurta and churidar pants with a dupatta featuring bright red borders, floral bandhani print, and gold gota patti embroidery. The actor layered it over her shoulders. For accessories, she chose jhumkis, rings, and Kolhapuri sandals. Lastly, centre-parted loose locks, pink lips, a bindi, dewy skin, and a bare face rounded off the glam.