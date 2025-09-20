Nita Ambani 'spent $100 billion on craziest necklace' for The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere? US influencer explains

Nita Ambani's extravagant diamond necklace from The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere is being praised by Julia Chafe, a US influencer who gained popularity for her expertise on celebrity jewellery, particularly the Ambani family's exceptional collection. She took to Instagram on September 19 to share a video of 'Nita Ambani's zillion-dollar diamond and paraiba jewels'. Also read | US influencer is all praise for Nita Ambani after decoding her jewels Nita Ambani's stunning necklace at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood has garnered attention and jewellery influencer Julia Chafe has shared a video about it. (Instagram/ Manish Malhotra and Julia Chafe)

Julia discussed Nita Ambani's extremely valuable pieces, specifically a necklace and a ring. Nita's stunning necklace at the premiere featured rare paraiba tourmalines paired with heart-shaped diamonds and a sculptural turquoise-toned floral element.

Julia shared that Nita's diamond and paraiba tourmaline necklace was believed to be worth significantly more than its alleged $500,000 valuation. Julia further added that Nita borrowed both the necklace and a heart-shaped diamond ring from her daughter, Isha Ambani.

In the video she posted, Julia said: “Nita Ambani is an Indian billionaire worth $117 billion and she spent a $100 billion on this necklace. She just wore the craziest diamond and paraiba tourmaline necklace I've ever seen in my life. She usually likes to stick to diamonds, emeralds and rubies. So seeing her in paraiba is such a delight. The craziest part about this piece is that she borrowed the necklace from her daughter Isha. Between all these diamonds are little paraiba tourmalines, one of the rarest gemstones in the world.”

She added, “It looked like she (Nita) added this Glen Spiro (jewellery brand) flower to it, which features an alleged 10-carat heart-shaped diamond in there. Now, they say this necklace is worth over $500,000. I'm here to tell you it was worth a lot more than that. If she got this for $500,000, that was a steal. I don't know how many millions of dollars this cost, but what I do know is that I had to wear sunglasses, even looking at photos, because I got blinded by those diamonds.”

Julia further shared, “Another crazy part is that she (Nita) borrowed the ring from her daughter, too. Stars, they're just like us. I made a video about this ring; I don't know how many years ago. This is my favourite ring I've ever seen in my life. I want a gigantic heart-shaped diamond ring. This is my dream piece of jewellery, along with these earrings, of course, along with the necklace with the flower on it. I don't even know what to say anymore. I'll conclude that the Ambanis have the best jewellery in the entire world. Every time they wear anything, I'm hospitalised with glee separately. Just look at how beautiful Nita is. This is an unedited photo of her. How do I get my skin to look like this at 26 years old?”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.