Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 1st wedding anniversary: 5 luxurious brooches Anant wore at the wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot last year on July 12, 2024, making today a big milestone for them as a married couple, their one-year wedding anniversary. Around this time last year, netizens were closely following every detail of the star-studded wedding events, which happened over several months, right from the pre-wedding celebrations to the lavish designer outfits and the gasp-worthy high-profile celebs as guests at the wedding. Anant Ambani's wedding brooch collection left many fashion enthusiasts and bling aficionados awestruck.(PC: Pinterest)

Another source of collective gasp was surely the jewellery that the Ambani family wore, the epitome of fine craftsmanship evident. Among them stood out the groom's fantastic collection of brooches that he would pin to his sherwani. For the uninformed, a brooch is a jewellery piece, sometimes also a statement piece, which is pinned to the outfit, commonly at the lapel.

Anant Ambani founded an animal rehabilitation center called Vantara, and his compassion for animals was reflected in his brooch collection, with most of the pieces being symbolic in nature or following an animal-inspired design. From lion to elephant, his brooch designs showed his love for wildlife.

Here are some of the brooches Anant wore to his wedding and pre-wedding celebrations:

1. 50-carat diamond lion brooch

Anant Ambani at his pre-wedding celebration wore a lion-shaped brooch which had a 50-carat diamond encrusted in it. It was made by jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz. The brooch included yellow diamonds, which made up the lion's body and mane, while the 50-carat diamond dangled from its mouth in the design. He wore this at his Hastakhar ceremony.

2. 720 carat emerald brooch

At his wedding, Anant Ambani wore a whopping 720-carat Zambian emerald brooch. Atop the emerald was a Cartier diamond panther. This jewellery masterpiece was crafted in collaboration with Heeramaneck & Son and Cartier.

3. Elephant brooch

Anant wore an elephant-shaped brooch at his baraat. This brooch stood out as one of the most distinctive and statement-making. While the other brooches, like the ones previously mentioned, were incorporated with large gemstones, either perched atop the emerald or big diamond dangling from the mouth, for this sculptural elephant brooch, the big shape itself is the central highlight.

It was crafted by Kantilal Chhotalal Jewellers as part of the Vantara Collection, in collaboration with Nita Ambani, specially for the wedding. Other members of the Ambani family were also seen wearing similar wildlife-inspired brooches from this collection.

4. Royal Bengal tiger ruby rock brooch

Almost similar to the panther-on-emerald piece he wore for his wedding, this brooch design included a Royal Bengal Tiger studded with yellow and white diamonds, along with black gemstones forming its stripes. The tiger was atop a large ruby piece in a fierce prowl pose. The fine attention to detail in the tiger’s form is impressive. Anant wore this brooch at his Sangeet.

4. Royal Bengal tiger with feather brooch

At his wedding reception, Anant Ambani wore another tiger brooch. This one had a flat, understated, two-dimensional design, in contrast to the sculptural, three-dimensional form of the earlier ruby tiger brooch. This piece included a pretty crimson feather for a casual touch.