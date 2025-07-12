Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani 1st wedding anniversary: Dubai-based family friend wishes couple with throwback pic

Businessman Bharat Mehra took to Instagram to share a picture of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, wishing the couple on their first wedding anniversary. The Dubai-based businessman is a friend of the Ambani family. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, childhood sweethearts, during their wedding ceremony on July 12, 2024. (File Photo)

“Sending my heartfelt wishes and blessings to Anant & Radhika as they celebrate a year of love, togetherness, and timeless memories,” he wrote as he posted the picture of himself posing with the couple.

While Anant Ambani is seen wearing traditional green attire, Radhika is seen wearing a shimmery gold ensemble. Mehra appears in all white in the photo, which was reportedly captured during one of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding events.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding timeline: A quick glance

The nuptials started on July 5 2024, with the Sangeet ceremony. Pop star Justin Bieber performed at the event. In addition, several stars were seen performing for the grand wedding of the year - including Salman Khan. It also included a special celebration of the T20 World Cup winning Team India.

Over the next few days, several other rituals and ceremonies were performed, including the couple hosting a mass wedding for the underprivileged section of society.

Fifty couples from Palghar tied the knot at the event, which took place at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Navi Mumbai. The entire family attended, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal. The newlyweds were gifted with gold ornaments, wedding rings, silver toe rings, and anklets. They were also given groceries and household items sufficient for one year.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. Dignitaries from across the globe, including billionaire businessmen and political leaders, attended the event. The festivities continued for the next two days, ending with the grand reception on July 14.