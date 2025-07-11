Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani 1st wedding anniversary: 5 viral moments fans still talk about

The grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was nothing short of a spectacle, a celebration that spanned continents and captivated millions. As Radhika and Anant Ambani celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the internet remains abuzz with unforgettable moments.

While the main ceremony took place in Mumbai, the lavish pre-wedding festivities were held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and on a luxury cruise across Europe.

1. Nita Ambani’s personal touch in every detail

The matriarch of the Ambani family, Nita Ambani, was seen closely involved in planning and executing each element of the wedding. From décor to hospitality, her signature grace and precision left a mark on the multi-event extravaganza.

2. Mukesh Ambani breaks down during vidaai

A particularly emotional moment captured hearts across social media, Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire patriarch, was visibly moved during the vidaai (farewell) ceremony. As Radhika Merchant prepared to leave with her new family, she was seen receiving a silver lamp, while Mukesh Ambani appeared teary-eyed, overwhelmed by the moment.

3. Kardashians at the wedding

In a headline-making moment, Kim and Khloé Kardashian made a glittering appearance at the wedding festivities. Dressed in Indian designer outfits, the sisters were seen enjoying every bit of the cultural experience, from the vibrant décor to the Bollywood-themed dances. Videos of their interactions and behind-the-scenes moments quickly went viral.

4. Wild, star-studded baraat with Bollywood A-listers

The groom’s baraat was a spectacle in itself, featuring appearances from Bollywood royalty including Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, and Anil Kapoor. With music, dance, and showmanship on full display, the procession blurred the lines between reel and real, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the wedding.

5. Ambanis set the stage on fire with dance performance

Another moment that lit up social media was the Ambani family’s dance performance to Deewangi Deewangi from Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal kicked things off, followed by Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Nita Ambani stunned the crowd with her graceful moves, and finally, Mukesh Ambani himself joined in.

