Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Did Justin Bieber earn $10 million for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding? Event planner says 'even DJs charge $1 mn'

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Jun 20, 2025 02:41 PM IST

Did you know Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding designer planned Ivanka Trump's wedding too? Now, he gives a peek into planning such high-profile events.

Anant Ambani, son of India's wealthiest billionaire, Mukesh Ambani, and wife Nita Ambani, married Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai. Their wedding was a grand affair, featuring multiple extravagant events in India and Europe, luxurious attire and jewellery, and performances by Indian and international celebrities such as Rihanna, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber. Also read | Justin Bieber wins crowd at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet with his songs

Justin Bieber performed at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani (right) and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai. (Instagram/ ambani_update)
Justin Bieber performed at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani (right) and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai. (Instagram/ ambani_update)

In case you did not know, Preston Bailey, a renowned event designer known for his luxurious wedding designs, was involved in curating Anant and Radhika's wedding, as per a June 18 The Wall Street Journal report.

Musicians' high fees for performances at weddings

Speaking to insiders, like Preston, 'an event designer who has planned weddings like Ivanka Trump’s and last year’s Ambani wedding', and several others, the report mentioned how the rich have paid top dollar to hire musicians for wedding functions, and Canadian singer Justin Bieber 'reportedly earned $10 million for performing at the Ambani wedding', adding that 'through a representative, Justin Bieber declined to comment'.

“Even the DJs charge a million dollars,” Preston said in the report that mentioned how, increasingly, 'name-brand DJs like Gryffin and Martin Solveig are becoming in demand too, as couples look to turn the wedding afterparty into an Ibiza nightclub'.

Ambani wedding designer planned Ivanka's wedding

The Ambani wedding's opulence and extravagance drew significant attention, with estimates suggesting it cost around $600 million. The couple's outfits were designed by top international fashion houses like Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, as well as leading Indian designers like Tarun Tahiliani and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The couple's pre-wedding celebrations included a three-day party at the Ambani home in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with guests like Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Gates. Interestingly, the report added that Preston also designed the 2009 wedding of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump. Preston was quoted as saying, “Luxury weddings have turned theatrical.”

Unlimited budget to personalised details

Designing high-end weddings where nothing is too much requires creativity, attention to detail, and a deep understanding of the couple's vision. In the same report, Preston shared details of how he brought even the most elaborate wedding visions to life. 

Preston shared that he recently commissioned a $500,000 holograph of a bride’s deceased grandfather to share well wishes, saying that 'for billionaires, if it’s exciting, they’ll go for it'. He added that clients typically 'hope to show the guests something they’ve never experienced before'. 

Preston has reportedly 'built $600,000 structures, rented 10-foot candelabras and ordered custom furniture from Egypt' and typically works with silk flowers for overhead installations, which can cost $25,000 to $75,000.

He recalled a time when flowers shipped from the Netherlands for a wedding in Kuwait got stuck at the airport due to an alleged customs issue –  and 'he had to send someone with $3,000 or $4,000 cash, as at that point you’re willing to do anything'.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Did Justin Bieber earn $10 million for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding? Event planner says 'even DJs charge $1 mn'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On