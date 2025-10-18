Radhika Merchant brings full-on desi glam for Reliance Diwali party in pink-gold Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla anarkali. Pics
At the Reliance Diwali party, Radhika Merchant wore a pink and gold anarkali set custom-designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, serving a perfect festive look.
Radhika Merchant attended the Reliance Diwali party on October 17. The choti bahu of the Ambani family wore a gorgeous pink and gold anarkali set for the festivities. Also Read | Golden outfits by Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor for Dhanteras 2025 fashion inspo
Radhika Merchant dazzles in an anarkali
For the Reliance Diwali party last night, Radhika Merchant's pink and gold ethnic ensemble was custom-designed by ace Indian couture designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It is from their eponymous label and transformed Radhika into an Indian fairytale princess. She accessorised the attire with stylish yet minimal jewellery. Let's decode her glamorous desi look for the occasion.
Decoding Radhika Merchant's ethnic outfit
The pink and gold anarkali from the label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla features a kurta, palazzo pants, and dupatta. The silk ensemble comes embroidered with intricate gota work, sequin embellishments, glittering tassels and beaded work, zari work, and embroidered threadwork on the borders.
The anarkali kurta features an Angrakha design on the bodice with tie detailing, a split bandhgala neckline, full-length sleeves, a cinched detail under the bust, a flowy skirt, and a heavily-embroidered hem. Radhika paired the kurta with flared palazzo pants and an embroidered silk dupatta draped over her arms.
Radhika accessorised the anarkali set with polki and diamond jewellery, including stunning jhumkis connected with a gorgeous ear chain attached to the bun and a ring with a boulder-sized central diamond. She tied her long tresses in a centre-parted, sleek bun adorned with a gajra.
Lastly, for the makeup, Radhika chose darkened brows, shimmering rose pink eye shadow, a dainty pink bindi, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, blush-tinted cheeks, glowing highlighter, glossy fuchsia pink lip shade, and light contouring.
About Radhika Merchant
Radhika is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in July 2024. She is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, and her sister is Anjali Merchant.
