Mira Rajput fits in a 10-year-old lehenga for Diwali, but it's her massive diamond ring that steals the show

Mira Rajput attended a friend's Diwali bash recently and took to Instagram to post pictures from the party. For the festivities, she chose to wear a lehenga from 10 years ago designed by ace couturier Anamika Khanna. Mira Rajput wears a gorgeous 10-year-old Anamika Khanna lehenga for Diwali.

The Anamika Khanna lehenga

On Sunday, Mira Rajput shared pictures of her look and captioned the post, “An Anamika Lehenga from 10 years ago that still fits is the Ace Trail win,” she captioned the photos. The Anamika Khanna lehenga is a purple embroidered set, which she accessorised with dazzling jewels from her personal collection. One of the pictures also gave a close-up look at her jewellery. Let's decode her look.

Details about Mira Rajput's Diwali bash look

The Anamika Khanna lehenga features a purple blouse crafted from an embroidered velvet fabric. It features a chevron detailing, colourful flower appliqué embroidered around the neck and sleeves, a plunging V neckline, half-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem that shows off her washboard abs.

Mira paired the choli with an A-line lehenga skirt adorned with matching floral thread embroidery on the waist and featuring a pleated, flowy silhouette. She completed the ensemble by draping a midnight blue chiffon dupatta like a saree pallu on her shoulder.

Mira Rajput's stunning jewels

For accessories, Mira chose to wear sapphire and diamond-adorned jewels. She wore a statement necklace featuring sapphire stones, and paired it with a matching earring and ring. While the earring features diamond stones and a single sapphire gem, the ring has a sapphire centre stone surrounded by diamond crystals.

The highlight of her look, however, was the diamond ring featuring a boulder-sized, pear-shaped centre stone, surrounded by multiple diamond stones. She complemented the jewels with a slicked-back ponytail, darkened brows, smoky eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, blush-tinted cheeks, glowing highlighter, and mauve lip shade.