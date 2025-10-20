Alia Bhatt wore dazzling golden saree created over 30 years ago for Kareena Kapoor and family's Diwali bash. Pics

Kareena Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her Mumbai residence. She invited the Kapoor family for the celebrations, including Alia Bhatt, who is married to her cousin Ranbir Kapoor. The Jigra actor wore a golden saree and jacket for the occasion. Let's decode Alia's look. Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor celebrate Diwali in dazzling outfits.

Golden Alia Bhatt shimmers like a patakha

On Sunday, October 19, Alia Bhatt shared pictures from Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash on Instagram with the caption, “fam jam x diwali glam.” One of the pictures captures Alia posing alongside her sisters-in-law, Kareena and Karisma, along with other family members, including Alekha Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anissa Malhotra. She shared another with Kareena and a few more pictures of her golden outfit.

Rhea Kapoor styled Alia Bhatt in the golden saree and jacket look. It is an archival ensemble from Ritu Kumar's eponymous label. According to Rhea, the saree revives one of her earliest designs, first created over 30 years ago. “Remembering the Silk Road. The silver tikki on rose gold silk carries [Ritu Kumar's] signature. A piece of fashion history, preserved in thread,” she wrote.

Decoding Alia Bhatt's Ritu Kumar look

The Ritu Kumar rose gold silk saree comes with intricate silver tikki embroidery, done in floral patterns on the drape and leisurely on the pallu. It invokes a sense of bold feminine energy, which Alia complemented by pleating the pallu and showing off the embroidery on the front.

Rhea paired the saree with a sleeveless bustier-styled blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, broad shoulder straps, a cropped hem, and delicate silver embroidery throughout. She completed the look with a matching embroidered jacket featuring full-length sleeves and an open front.

Alia accessorised the ensemble with a gold choker necklace, rings, a mang tika, and bracelets. Lastly, she glammed up the Ritu Kumar saree with centre-parted loose tresses, rose gold eye shadow, feathered brows, a dewy base, blush-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and pink-tinted lips.