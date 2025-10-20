'What is this jugaad maangtika?' Internet isn't feeling Akshata Murty's 'American flag'-inspired look

On October 18, Isha Ambani co-chaired the British Museum Gala, also known as the Pink Ball, in London, that saw many celebrities and eminent personalities in attendance. Akshata Murty, who is married to former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, also attended the gala. Akshata Murty attends the Pink Ball with Rishi Sunak.

For the occasion, she wore a pink and red striped, strapless gown that did not quite impress netizens. They took to the comments section to question her fashion choices. Here's what the internet said:

Internet trolls Akshata Murty's dress for the Pink Ball

One user questioned the colour combination of Akshata's ensemble and wrote, “What’s pink and red and white inside? A smoothie that lost the will to blend.”

Someone commented, “This time it's a SORRY. Have to be honest. Can't praise the style statement.” An Instagram user criticised Akshata Murty's jewellery and wrote, “What is this Jugad mangtika…still can’t believe she does or her stylist does all this to the daughter of Infosys founder.” A person wrote, “🇺🇸.. Only she can pull off that dress.”

Someone exclaimed, “Goodness, what are you wearing?” A user quipped, “Whoever suggested that mehendi design can be her bindi, is her enemy in disguise.” Another user suggested, “Please fire your stylist!”

A user compared Akshata's dress to a curtain and wrote, “We have the same curtains in our home lol,” while another compared it to a bath towel, “I thought she was a fashion designer. Her dress looks like a bath towel wrapped around her.”

What did Akshata Murty wear to the Pink Ball?

Akshata's silk strapless, column dress adorned with pink and red stripes features a convex cut neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and an ankle-length hem. She paired the ensemble with a gold mang tika (which garnered much criticism online), an embellished silver polti bag, earrings, bracelets, and red pointed heels adorned with a bow.

She styled the ensemble with centre-parted loose tresses, and lastly, for the glam, she chose a deep wine red lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, blush-tinted cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a dewy base.

Meanwhile, sharing the photos on Instagram, Akshata expressed her joy in attending the Ball. She wrote, “Last night we had the privilege of joining the very first Pink Ball at @britishmuseum. It was an extraordinary celebration of culture that highlighted how vital museums are as guardians of our past, as well as champions of discovery.”