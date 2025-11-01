Happy birthday Nita Ambani: At 62, her diet is all about balance, no sugar, vegetarian and organic food

Nita Ambani's diet is based on a balanced, vegetarian, organic, and sugar-free approach that emphasises nutrient-dense foods and regular meals. The philanthropist and entrepreneur is celebrating her 62nd birthday today. So, we decided to take a look at her diet secrets that keep her fit and healthy. Nita Ambani celebrates her 62nd birthday on November 1!

Also Read | Halloween 2025: Shloka Mehta glams up as Morticia Addams with Akash Ambani as Gomez Addams. Watch

Nita Ambani's diet secrets: From no sugar to eating vegetarian-only food

On the occasion of Women's Day on March 8 this year, Nita Ambani shared a video in which she discussed the importance of daily exercise and building muscle for women. In the video, she also revealed the secret to her glowing skin and fit lifestyle. Talking about her diet, in the video, she said, "My diet is balanced. I am a vegetarian. My food is more organic and nature-based."

Nita Ambani also emphasised the importance of including protein in your daily meals and avoiding sugar. "It is very important to take protein, and I absolutely avoid sugar or sugar substitutes," she said.

‘When I exercise, I find peace…’

Additionally, the Reliance Foundation chairman also stressed the importance of working out and highlighted, "When I exercise, I find peace. Exercise keeps me in a positive frame of mind the entire day. It releases endorphins, the happy hormones that reduce stress."

"It's not just about lifting weights. It's about having the energy and stamina to cope with our daily lives. For me, it's about lifting my grandchildren and keeping pace with them. It's not about fighting age. It's about owning it. If I can do this at 61? So can you," she added.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and a director of Reliance Industries. The philanthropist is married to Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani. Mukesh and Nita Ambani are parents to Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani.