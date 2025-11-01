Halloween 2025: Shloka Mehta glams up as Morticia Addams with Akash Ambani as Gomez Addams. Watch

Several celebrities recently attended a Halloween bash, dressed up as iconic pop culture characters. Social media star Orry and several other fan pages shared snippets from the Halloween party. One of the posts gave a glimpse of what Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta dressed up as for Halloween. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta celebrate Halloween 2025.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta turned up as Gomez Addams and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family show for the Halloween bash. Let's take a look.

Decoding Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's Halloween look

For Halloween 2025, Shloka Mehta as Morticia Addams looked glamorous. She wore a black floor-length gown featuring a round neckline, full-length sleeves, a figure-hugging silhouette, and padded shoulders. She styled the ensemble with stacked bracelets adorned with crystals.

With her tresses left loose in a centre parting, Shloka chose winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, blush on the cheeks, a glossy mauve pink lip shade, glowing highlighter, and soft contouring for the glamorous look.

Meanwhile, Akash Ambani turned into Gomez Addams for Halloween 2025. He wore a black double-breasted blazer and a pants set adorned with a white pinstripe pattern. He paired the jacket with a crisp white, button-down shirt. A red bow tie, a wooden walking stick, dress shoes, a pencil moustache, and a slicked-back hairdo rounded off his look.

Nita Ambani's Halloween 2025 look

On October 31, Orry shares a video from the Halloween bash, which featured stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Nita Ambani, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and others, apart from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Nita Ambani as Audrey Hepburn was the highlight of the party. She transformed into the actor's most iconic look as Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's. She wore a black, off-the-shoulder gown styled with a tiara, a pearl-encrusted necklace, diamond earrings, and a crystal-adorned bag.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was Lara Croft, Deepika Padukone dressed up as Lady Singham, Ranveer Singh showed up in full Deadpool costume, and Arjun Kapoor was The Terminator for the special night.