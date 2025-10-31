Halloween 2025: Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone team up; Nita Ambani is Audrey Hepburn and even Aryan Khan is in costume

It was a starry, spooky Halloween for Bollywood this year. Social media star Orry has shared a much-awaited video from a Halloween party that was attended by all the biggest names of Mumbai. These included Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and others. Nita Ambani as Audrey Hepburn, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone as Lara Croft and Lady Singham.

A starry Halloween

The video shows Orry dressed as Sebastian the crab from Little Mermaid. Next up is Nita Ambani, dressed as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast At Tiffany's. She looked much like the late Hollywood icon with her black off-shoulder dress, diamond tiara and bangs.

Alia Bhatt channelled Lara Croft in black t-shirt, shorts and a braid while Deepika Padukone pulled out her Lady Singham outfit from the wardrobe for the special night.

Ranveer Singh showed up in full Deadpool costume but Orry misidentified him as Spider-Man. Akash and Shloka dressed up as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.

Even the usually recluse Aryan Khan showed up for the party, dressed like Jake Gyllenhall from Brokeback Mountain.

Watch the video here:

In his caption, Orry asked his followers to pick a winner. Ananya Panday chose, “Nita aunty.” Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Nita aunty for the win.” Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Nita aunty committed.”

A person wrote, “This was the BESTTTTTTT reel of 2025.”

A Jamnagar soiree again

The celebrities were also recently in Jamnagar for the birthday celebrations of Isha and Akash Ambani. Among the big names spotted at the Jamnagar Airport were Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others, turning the city into a vibrant hub of glamour, music, and star-studded appearances.

Renowned playback singer Arijit Singh, who is known for his soulful voice and songs like 'Tum Hi Ho' from 'Aashiqui 2' was also spotted. His arrival added more excitement to the guest list that already includes several of Bollywood's top names.

Later in the day, Janhvi Kapoor and Aryan Khan were spotted landing in Jamnagar.

The twin birthday celebrations of Isha and Akash Ambani became one of the biggest highlights. Known for hosting grand-scale events, the Ambani family had once again drawn an impressive guest list.