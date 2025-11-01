Halloween 2025: Julia Fox goes in for chilling Jackie Kennedy look, JFK's grandson calls it ‘disgusting’

Halloween tends to bring out the wildest creative instincts in Hollywood, but Julia Fox might have just topped the list this year. The 35-year-old artist dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the aftermath of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Wearing a pink suit and matching pillbox hat, Fox recreated the ensemble worn by the First Lady on November 22, 1963, when JFK was shot while riding in a Dallas motorcade. Halloween 2025: Julia Fox went in for chilling a Jackie Kennedy look.(Instagram/@juliafox)

Fox paired the outfit with white gloves, a short black wig, and a small handbag. She shared photos of her outfit on Instagram. Her costume was covered in fake blood - a detail that instantly divided the internet.

Julia Fox calls her costume a 'statement,' not a stunt

The Uncut Gems star also explained her choice on Instagram, writing: “I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement.”

She went on: “When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’ The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation.”

Fox described Jackie’s choice to remain in her stained suit as “an act of extraordinary bravery - performance, protest, and mourning all at once.”

Fans split over whether it was bold or insensitive

Social media quickly lit up with mixed reactions. JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, slammed the look on X and wrote, “Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous. I’m sure her late grandmother would agree.”

Fans were not far behind in their reactions. “Idk I still think it’s problematic like????” one user wrote. Another commented, “I mean, this is really hurting sentiments.” Others defended the idea. “An absolutely SHOW STOPPING LOOK,” one person said. “From the messaging to the look itself… absolute perfection,” another remarked.

The outfit draws from a deeply real part of American history. According to People, Jackie’s bloodstained pink Chanel-style suit was preserved - unwashed - by the National Archives in Maryland.

Fox’s look arrives just weeks before the 62nd anniversary of JFK’s assassination - a reminder that even six decades later, that image still stirs powerful emotions.

FAQs

1. What did Julia Fox wear for Halloween 2025?

She dressed as Jackie Kennedy in a blood-splattered pink suit inspired by the day of JFK’s assassination.

2. Why did Julia Fox say it was not just a costume?

Fox said her look was a “statement” about trauma, femininity, and resistance.

3. Where did she wear the outfit?

She attended The Cursed Amulet’s Halloween party in New York City.

4. What happened to Jackie Kennedy’s original pink suit?

It remains preserved and unwashed at the National Archives in Maryland.