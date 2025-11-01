Halloween 2025: From The Shining to Scream, timeless horror films to watch

Halloween always brings back old fears—the kind that live in flickering lights, empty hallways, and sudden noises. Some movies age, others linger. A few films have done more than frighten audiences - they shaped how horror looks, feels, and sounds even today. Here are some classic horror movies you must watch on the occasion. Halloween 2025: Must-watch classic horror films this spooky season, from The Shining to The Thing(X/@IMAX)

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922)

F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu gave the world its first real vampire - pale, angular, and utterly alien. Count Orlok’s shadow crawling up a staircase remains one of cinema’s purest moments of dread. The film was an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. While a remake starring Nicholas Hoult was released in 2024, nothing beats the scariness of the original.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Not a horror film by definition, but few movies unsettled children more. Between the flying monkeys, that green-skinned witch, and the eerie cheer of Munchkinland, Oz hides its terror behind Technicolor brightness.

The Innocents (1961)

Based on Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw, this film trades monsters for uncertainty. Deborah Kerr’s governess never knows if she is protecting the children - or if she has lost her mind.

The Shining (1980)

Few films capture isolation like Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. The Overlook Hotel becomes a maze of madness - long halls, impossible doors, and those twin girls who still haunt pop culture. “Here’s Johnny!” is overplayed, but the terror beneath it never fades. Jack Nicholson’s final moments in the film will send a chill down your spine.

Eraserhead (1977)

David Lynch’s debut is industrial horror - clanking pipes, flickering light, and a baby that should not exist. You don’t watch it as much as endure it. Every sound, every shadow, sticks.

Halloween (1978)

John Carpenter turned a white mask into legend. Halloween invoked fear in a suburban setting with quiet streets, normal houses, and a lone figure in the dark. The synth score alone could stop your heart.

The Thing (1982)

Set in Antarctica, The Thing is paranoia made flesh. The creature effects still hold up, making it one of Carpenter’s timeless films.

Scream (1996)

Wes Craven’s meta masterpiece laughed at horror tropes, then made them scary again. Scream gave slasher rules a mirror and broke them with every twist.

From black-and-white nightmares to self-aware slashers, horror never stands still. It evolves, mutates and returns with different faces and the same fear. Each Halloween, these films remind us that terror is not gone. It is just waiting for the lights to go out.

