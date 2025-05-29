David Lynch’s 450+ belongings to be sold at auction as fans express disappointment: ‘This is straight-up depressing’

The death of David Lynch, the enigmatic auteur behind some of cinema’s most beloved works, has left a strange and quiet void in the hearts of longtime fans. Known for bending the boundaries of narrative, sound, and even the subconscious, Lynch always seemed a little untouchable — so when news of his passing broke, it felt, to many, almost unreal. 450+ David Lynch items are all set to be auctioned

And now, in a twist Lynch himself might’ve found uncanny, more than 450 pieces of his personal and professional life are being offered to the public. Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies have announced a live auction titled The David Lynch Collection, set to take place on June 18, both online and at Julien’s Auction House in Gardena, California.

The items on offer span the length and depth of Lynch’s creativity. From fine art and handcrafted furniture to well-loved tools from his home woodshop, and even the espresso machine he favoured, every piece is steeped in the essence of a man whose work blurred the line between dreams and waking life.

There’s also no shortage of memorabilia tied to Lynch’s most iconic work. Props and pieces from Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive (2001), Eraserhead (1977), The Elephant Man (1980), and Blue Velvet (1986) will be available, including rare finds like a steel guitar from his home studio and a vintage chenille sofa reminiscent of one seen in Lost Highway (1997).

David Lynch's director's chair

Additional Lynch memorabilia will appear in the Hollywood Legends auction on June 19 and 20, alongside items from cinematic landmarks. Some highlights will also be displayed at the sold-out Cinespia screening of Blue Velvet on May 31.

Apalled fans react

As news of the auction spread online, reactions from fans were as emotionally complex as a Lynchian dream sequence. “That belongs in a museum, is my only thought,” read the top comment on a Reddit thread discussing the auction. Another user wrote, “I’ve never really wished I was rich until now… I’d love to be able to set up a David Lynch Museum. I really hope these lots go to some kind people who want to allow some of these things to go on show for fans to see.”

Several commenters expressed sadness that such intimate pieces of Lynch’s life — like his Christmas stocking and personal copies of scripts — were being offered to the highest bidder. “Right, this doesn’t feel ok? Some of this stuff seems really personal. Did he really want his stuff auctioned off like this?” asked one concerned fan. Others wondered whether the items should be preserved for public education and research: “His cameras, all his gear, scripts etc should have been donated to a university or museum to view/study. This is straight-up depressing.”

A clarification

Stepping into the swirling discourse was Lynch’s daughter, Jen Lynch, who offered some much-needed clarity on Reddit. “The archives, of unspeakable value, will be given/sold to a school or museum,” she shared. “This auction is for things from his homes. Personal furniture. Things he built. Things he loved. As his first-born daughter, I can tell you that we would not be having an auction for his archival material. That collection is beyond magical. Wherever it ends up, I recommend seeing it. Dad was prolific. Filled with the joy of doing and creating. All aspects of his work featured there. Auction is equally special but vastly different.”

Lynch’s daughter, Jen Lynch, offered some much-needed clarity

For fans, this is more than an auction. It’s a rare and tangible opportunity to step closer to the dreamscape Lynch spent his life crafting.