Bradford Freeman net worth: How rich is Stanford philanthropist and ex-football star?

Bradford M Freeman, a former trustee and football player, has agreed to donate a whopping $50 million gift to Stanford's football program. ESPN reported that this is the biggest individual gift in the program's history. Bradford Freeman has made a whopping donation to Stanford's football program(X/Stanford)

Stanford football general manager Andrew Luck on Wednesday hailed the ‘incredible gift’, further adding that ‘we are positioned to win on the field and build a bridge to a sustainable future for Stanford football’.

“The ability to support our players through new scholarships and institutional NIL will reinforce Stanford as the preeminent place in the country to be a football scholar-athlete. I believe that Stanford has the opportunity to be a leading program in college football, and we are entirely motivated to field championship-caliber teams,” Luck added.

According to Stanford's news release, Freeman’s $50 million donation will bolster the school’s NIL program and fund five new football scholarships for student-athletes. In recognition of his contribution, Stanford will rename the team tunnel at Stanford Stadium the ‘Bradford M. Freeman Tunnel’, along with a major entrance for fans, now designated the ‘Bradford M. Freeman Gate’.

Bradford M Freeman graduated from Stanford in 1964. He has an undergraduate degree in economics. In 1988, Freeman made history by endowing the nation’s first head coaching position, the Bradford M Freeman Director of Football, a title held by Stanford’s head coach.

"I remain grateful for the opportunities that my Stanford football scholarship gave me, and for all the ways that the university impacted the trajectory of my life," Freeman said in a statement.

“I hope my gift will herald a new era of excellence for Stanford football and help the university address the new financial demands of competitive college athletics.”

"We are deeply grateful to Brad for this extraordinary commitment to Stanford football. His generosity comes at a pivotal time and puts us in position to build a championship-caliber program," Stanford athletic director John Donahoe said in a statement.

"Brad’s belief in the future of our program strengthens not only football but the foundation of excellence that defines Stanford Athletics."

Bradford M Freeman net worth

Gurufocus.com cited SEC filings to report that Freeman's estimated net worth is at least $13 million as of 2025. He reportedly has additional stock holdings, adding to his net worth. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these figures independently.