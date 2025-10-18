Nita Ambani glows in stunning purple Banarasi saree, gold jewellery; Anant and Mukesh Ambani rock kurta looks for Diwali

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Anant Ambani, along with family, celebrated Diwali in grand style last night. A video shared by an Ambani fan page shows the family attending an event, dressed to impress in stunning ethnic outfits. From Nita Ambani’s elegant ensemble to Mukesh and Anant’s sharp ethnic attire, the family gave us plenty of fashion inspiration this Diwali. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits and pick some style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant to Shloka Mehta: Ambani ladies’ stunning ethnic looks for Diwali 2025 fashion inspiration ) Ambani family dazzles in ethnic attire for Diwali celebration.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

What Nita Ambani wore

Staying true to her signature style, Nita once again turned heads with a glamorous saree. She looked absolutely radiant in a six-yard saree in a deep, regal purple shade, intricately adorned with golden zari work that ran throughout the fabric, complemented by heavy, embellished borders.

The sparkling sequin edges added a modern, glamorous touch, elevating the traditional saree into a festive showstopper. She paired it with a matching elbow-length blouse, perfectly completing her ethnic look.

How she styled her look

No look of Nita Ambani is complete without her signature opulent jewellery. She adorned herself with lavish golden pieces, including a long temple necklace, statement jhumka earrings, and bangles that gracefully encircled her wrists.

Her makeup look was flawless, featuring dramatic winged eyeliner, perfectly defined brows, rosy blushed cheeks, and a subtle nude lipstick. She styled her luscious tresses in a middle-parted bun, adorned with red gajra flowers, and completed the look with a small red bindi on her forehead.

On the other hand, Mukesh looked dashing in a royal blue traditional outfit paired with a classy Nehru jacket, exuding understated elegance. Anant kept it chic in a simple black kurta, styled with a sparkling sequin jacket, adding a modern and festive touch to his ethnic ensemble.