Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid’s stylish NYC dinner looks are setting major fall fashion inspiration: See pics

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid stepped out for dinner in New York City in coordinated outfits. The friends were photographed stepping out of the Zero Bond restaurant while smiling at the camera. The musician donned a mini-dress with an oversized jacket. She accessorized with her golden jewelry and opted for animal-printed boots to complete the look. The singer also flaunted her engagement ring from fiancé Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, friends since 2014, enjoyed dinner in New York City, showcasing their coordinated outfits. (file pic)

As for Hadid, she wore a polka-dotted shirt with wide-leg pants and an oversized jacket on the velvet base. While the runway model threw her hair back in a bun, she chose minimalist jewelry and pointed-toe pumps, which complemented her look well.

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid’s friendship

The Grammy-winning musician has been friends with Gigi Hadid for over a decade. Since their first spotting together at the Oscars afterparty of 2014, the two have made sure to be there by each other’s side during the big events. According to People Magazine, Hadid was present at Swift’s Eras Tour, cheering for her, while the latter, too, made her presence felt at the time of Khai’s birth.

The best of friends have also presented each other with precious gifts. Last year, Hadid gave the Lover singer a custom ring with TTPD engraved on it. The piece of jewelry was a celebration of Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The jewelry brand posted the ring on their Instagram with the caption that read, "This piece features her famous cat, Benjamin Button, encircled by a lustrous pearl border with flaming hearts on either side." They added, “It includes her favorite number, 13, on one side and Travis Kelce’s jersey number, 87, on the other.”

Also read: Don't be fooled by Bella and Gigi Hadid's golden glow at Victoria’s Secret fashion show: Fake tan can be dangerous

Taylor Swift gushes about her engagement

Talking about rings, Swift has been proudly flaunting her engagement ring. The musician and Travis Kelce announced their union on social media by dropping the pictures from the proposal. In the caption, Swift wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Speaking of her big moment, Taylor revealed to Jimmy Fallon on his show, “I look at it constantly; it doesn't feel in any way normal for me. I'm still like, 'Oh man, wow!' She went on to add that the NFL star got the design of the ring customized.

FAQs

Q1. For how long have Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid known each other?

Ans. Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid have been friends since 2014.

Q2. Is Gigi Hadid a mother?

Ans. Yes. Gigi Hadid has a daughter named Khai with ex Zayn Malik.