Don't be fooled by Bella and Gigi Hadid's golden glow at Victoria’s Secret fashion show: Fake tan can be dangerous

‘Please put down the self-tanner’

Some models with notable fake tans also caught attention. One of them was Bella Hadid, who had an excessively dark tan, looking like she'd bathed in self-tanner. In fact, before-and-after photos of some Victoria's Secret models were shared on social media, and many people said they were appalled by the amount of fake tan used on these models. Many expressed concern and even urged women to embrace their natural skin tone, saying it's time to put down the self-tanner.

One tweet featured a photo of Victoria's Secret model Barbara Palvin from the fashion show, and said, “I’m once again begging the beautiful women of this world to please put down the self-tanner.” Someone on X also shared, “Everyone just needs to embrace their natural colour.”

Fake tanning is risky business

If you thought that fake tanning was a thing of the past, Victoria's Secret models' latest looks highlight the ongoing use of fake tanning in the beauty industry, despite potential health risks.

It appears fake tanning is still very much a part of people's beauty routines and is still being presented to young people as aspirational. But is it safe? National Health Service (NHS), the publicly funded healthcare system in the UK, states that there is no safe or healthy way to get a tan.

Even then, according to an August 5, 2025 report on Theguardian.com, a new generation of younger tanning obsessives are going to extreme lengths to darken their skin. Some reportedly track the UV index – the level of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation – and deliberately sit in the sun at the most dangerous times of day, while others use unregulated tanning sprays and injections, which rely on a chemical to darken the skin.

Melanotan II, found in tanning sprays, reportedly poses serious health risks. Per Theguardian.com report, this lab-made substance darkens skin pigmentation but can also cause painful and sustained erections in men (priapism), kidney damage, acne, muscle-wasting (rhabdomyolysis), increased risk of skin cancer (melanoma), changes in moles and freckles, nausea and vomiting, and appetite suppression.

Tanning beds are also popular. World Health Organization or WHO categorises sunbeds as ‘dangerous’ due to the increased risk of skin cancers, including melanoma – using a sunbed even once can boost your melanoma risk by 20 percent, and starting before 35 ups that risk to 59 percent. If you're looking for more info on fake tan safety, you might find it helpful to check with your dermatologist first.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.