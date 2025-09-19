Ananya Panday reacts to trolls criticising her 'fake body tan' at Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere. Here's what she said

Actor Ananya Panday, who recently returned from her vacation in the Maldives, attended the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood in Mumbai. A section of the people on social media platforms spoke about her body tan and even called it 'fake.' Ananya Panday was seen at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Ananya Panday trolled for flaunting her body tan

In a video shared on Instagram, Ananya was seen walking for the paparazzi at the event. Dressed in an embellished white outfit, she was seen sporting her tanned body. A few people criticised her. A person said, “Fake tan gone wrong, at least do it evenly.”

A comment read, "One day after roaming at Juhu beach." "What about face??? Tananya Pandey," asked an Instagram user. "The summer I used all the bronzer," wrote a social media user. "Failed Tan looks so bad," wrote another person.

Ananya reacts to trolls criticising her, fans praise her

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ananya shared a video. She simply wrote, "I'm a fan of the tan (laughing face emoji)." Many of her fans also lauded her for showing off her tanned body. A person said, "Love how she's flaunting her tan." "Girlyyy flaunt her tanning like it's nothing, she's a beauty for real," a fan wrote. An Instagram user said, "The tan she carries is simply wow."

Ananya also shared a video from the event on her Instagram. She wrote, "Why does it feel so good to be bad, shining away for the #TheBadsOfBollywood which is out now on @netflix it’s crazy check it out." Reacting to the clip, Shanaya Kapoor posted heart eyes and red heart emojis.

Inside Ananya's Maldives trip

The actor shared many Instagram posts during her trip to the Maldives, giving a glimpse into her vacation. Posting her photos, she wrote, “The sky looks like it was painted, and I also did some painting. Also, I'm really obsessed with my island girl.”

In another post, she wrote, "I am so amazed!!! Swimming with sea turtles, seeing dolphins, and some amazing sunsets, looking at eagle rays swim by in my pyjamas, yummy food in a tree-top spot, massages, and Pilates!!! Pinch me."

About Ananya's films

Ananya will be next seen with Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is slated to release in theatres on December 31. It also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.