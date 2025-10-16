Ananya Panday's swipe test rests rumours of fake body tan with bronzer: ‘It is called…’

Ananya Panday recently found herself at the centre of trolling. When the actor attended the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, her body from neck down appeared several shades darker and more bronzed than her face. Netizens called it out, suspicious that the tan has been artificially applied with body bronzer, which is a cosmetic product that gives a sun-kissed tanned glow without sun exposure. Ananya Panday gave a test, proving her tan is natural. (Picture credit: Instagram/@dietsabya)

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday has never looked more stunning than in this bandhani saree, Patola beaded corset at Filmfare Awards. Watch

In a recent video posted by fashion critic Diet Sabya, the actor put all rumours to rest, demonstrating live that her tan is completely natural.

Ananya's test

In the video, Ananya gave a live swipe test for all the trolls, reiterating that her tan is natural. She rubbed a towel against her tanned arms, and it remained completely clean, showing no brown smears or traces of bronzer or any product.

The actor said, “Test of bronzer which y'all are saying that I have put.. there's nothing. It is called going on a good holiday and getting a tan." The swipe test was a clear rebuttal to the accusation of fake tans, leaving no room for doubt for the trolls. It is natural to get a tan, especially in tropical destinations like the Maldives, where she has recently vacationed.

Fan reactions

With the tan, Ananya appeared a few shades darker, and one user appreciated this: “So good to see someone go against traditional notions of ‘white beauty’ and promote a bronzed skin in India.” Other fans hailed her witty comeback, "she’s too funny, yaar!" One user called it a mic drop moment, “Mic drop situation by ACP”

Ananya's Maldives photodump

Ananya shared a photodump from her Maldives holiday on September 13. It included a generous amount of sun-kissed moments, whether it is lounging by the sea in a bikini, morning exploration in tank tops and shorts, or diving into the deep blue sea for scuba diving.

ALSO READ: Even Ananya Panday's baby pink swimsuit is Chanel and costs more than ₹1 lakh: See her Maldives vacation pics