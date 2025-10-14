Inspired by Ananya Panday’s bling at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash? Here are 8 sparkly picks to shine this Diwali
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 06:00 pm IST
Celebrate Diwali in style with sequined sarees that exude glamour and sophistication. These pieces combine luxe fabrics, intricate designs, and vibrant colours.
Womens Fancy Heavy Sequence Embroidery Work Georgette Sarees For Women (Bollywood-Collection-Party-Saree) (BLUE) View Details
|
₹2,232
|
|
|
Heavy Work Sarees For Women Bollywood Full Sequins Georgette Saree With Blouse (Latest-Sequins-Party) View Details
|
₹2,232
|
|
|
Womanista Womens Foil Embellished Lycra Ready to Wear Pink Saree With Un-stitched blouse View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Shiv Textiles Womens Georgette Sequined Saree with Banglory Silk Blouse, Black - Sarees For Women View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Womens Heavy Embroidery Sequins Work Georgette Saree For Women Wedding Bollywood Sarees (Party-Sequins-Bollywood_gold) View Details
|
₹2,232
|
|
|
Womanista Womens Foil Embellished Lycra Ready to Wear Pink Saree With Un-stitched blouse View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Flosive Womens Thread Sequence Work Georgette Saree With Blouse (LAVENDER) View Details
|
₹1,039
|
|
|
SIRIL Womens Organza Sequence Embroidery Scollped Border Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (4218S6634_Beige) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
