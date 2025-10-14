Ananya Panday turned heads in her gorgeous lehenga at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, setting the tone for this year’s festive fashion. She wore an opulent gold embellished ensemble featuring a heavily hand-embroidered blouse and matching skirt. The outfit shimmered with sequins, beads, and crystal detailing, giving it a luxurious, couture finish. The structured blouse with a plunging neckline adds a bold, modern edge, while the sheer drape over her shoulder brings in a traditional touch. Inspired by Ananya Panday’s bling at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash? Here are 8 sparkly picks to shine this Diwali(Instagram)

So if you’re dreaming of recreating that glamorous, high-on-bling Bollywood look for Diwali, we’ve got you covered. From glittering georgettes to metallic silks, these 8 blingy sarees on Amazon are your ticket to turning heads this festive season without ruining your budget.

Top 8 sequin sarees for Diwali:

Bring home red-carpet vibes with this heavily sequined georgette saree that sparkles with every step. The rich embroidery and fluid drape make it perfect for Diwali card parties or evening celebrations. Pair it with statement earrings for that full-on Bollywood glamour.

Channel your inner diva with this shimmery piece that blends traditional artistry with modern bling. The saree’s sequin detailing catches light beautifully, ideal for night-time festivities or wedding functions.

Effortless and glamorous, this ready-to-wear saree is perfect for those who want instant elegance. The foil embellishment gives a soft metallic sheen, and the lycra fabric ensures a flattering fit for all body types.

A black saree never goes out of style, especially when it’s drenched in sequins! This bold and beautiful number makes a statement with its classic hue and glimmering finish, a must-have for your evening parties.

If extra sparkle is your style mantra, this saree will be your festive favorite. With intricate sequin embroidery and a soft georgette flow, it’s the perfect blend of luxury and comfort, made for twirling under fairy lights.

This elegant pink saree adds a pop of colour to your festive wardrobe. The subtle foil work ensures you shine just right, not too loud, not too simple. Just add a choker necklace and you’re good to go!

A versatile pick that combines delicate threadwork with subtle sequins, this saree balances sophistication and sparkle. Perfect for women who love understated glamour with a modern edge.

For those who love traditional fabrics with a festive twist, this tissue silk saree is pure elegance. The sheen of the silk, paired with embroidered detailing, gives a royal look, ideal for puja mornings or family gatherings.

Take cues from Ananya Panday’s sparkling Diwali look: 8 blingy sarees to get now: FAQs How can I style a sequined saree for Diwali? Balance the sparkle with minimalist jewellery and soft, glowy makeup. Let the saree take the spotlight.

Can sequined sarees be worn during the day? Yes! Choose lighter hues like champagne, peach, or ivory with delicate sequins — perfect for daytime pujas or lunches.

How should I store embellished sarees? Always fold them inside out and wrap in muslin or tissue paper to prevent snagging or oxidation.

What blouse works best with heavily sequined sarees? Opt for a solid or satin blouse in a complementary shade — halter, corset, or full-sleeved styles look especially chic.

