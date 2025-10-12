Ananya Panday has never looked more stunning than in this bandhani saree, Patola beaded corset at Filmfare Awards. Watch

Ananya Panday was among the many celebrities who attended the Filmfare Awards on October 11. The celebrities arrived at the dazzling red-carpet event dressed to the nines, and Ananya was among them. She served one of her best looks yet at the award show. Let's decode it. Ananya Panday dazzles in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Bandhani saree and Patola corset.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut stuns in Tarun Tahiliani, blending regal opulence with bold couture elegance: ‘All that glitter is gold’

Ananya Panday marries culture with couture at Filmfare Awards

Indian couture designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dressed Ananya Panday in a statement saree from their eponymous label for the Filmfare Awards.

The ensemble, a bespoke example of Indian craftsmanship, seamlessly marries culture with couture. It features a saree-draped skirt paired with an embroidered and embellished corset piece. Here's every detail of the ensemble and styling you need to know if you loved Ananya's look.

Decoding Ananya Panday's Filmfare look

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla statement-making ensemble features a Bandhani print saree with a traditional, pre-pleated silhouette, a figure-hugging fit, a black silk border, and a black and maroon Bandhani pattern. Ami draped the pallu elegantly on her arms instead of the traditional, shoulder pin-up style.

Ananya and Ami paired the Bandhani saree with a Patola-inspired beaded corset featuring a strapless design, a plunging sweetheart neckline showing off the decolletage, a curved hem, a backless design with criss-cross ribbon ties, a figure-hugging silhouette, colourful threadwork, and shimmering embellishments.

Meanwhile, for accessories, Ananya wore Patola-inspired earrings and statement earrings. As for the glam, she opted for kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, shimmery golden eyeshadow, blush-tinted cheeks, a glowing highlighter, a glossy pink lip shade, and smudged cat-eye liner.

Key style takeaways

Ananya's traditional yet modern look serves as the perfect fashion inspiration for the upcoming Diwali festivities. You can create an ensemble inspired by Ananya by picking out an eye-catching corset and a chiffon saree from your mother's closet.

To wear a similar ensemble for hosting a Diwali party with friends, consider wearing a statement choker necklace and earrings, letting your tresses loose, and opting for striking makeup. Meanwhile, for Diwali puja, opt for a similar minimalist look as Ananya.