Even Ananya Panday's baby pink swimsuit is Chanel and costs more than 1 lakh: See her Maldives vacation pics

Ananya Panday was named luxury brand Chanel's first Indian brand ambassador in April 2025. The actor, who also attended Chanel's spring/summer show in Paris, quite regularly is seen in Chanel, from donning a classy black dress for the front row at a fashion show or accidentally adding fake labubu charms on her Chanel bag. Also read | Ananya Panday reveals how she ended up with fake Labubu dolls, also known as Lafufus, on her Chanel bag; watch Ananya Panday chose a baby pink swimsuit for her vacation. (PC: IG/@ananyapanday)

That being said, as Ananya Panday jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation recently, it's safe to say she was keeping up with her brand ambassador duties even on holidays, as one of the swimsuits from her vacation photo dump is from Chanel. Needless to say, the price is also gasp-worthy, given the luxury brand's design exclusivity.

Let's take a closer look at her Chanel one-piece swimsuit and how much it costs.

More about the Chanel swimsuit look

One of the standout beach OOTD from her photodump is the baby pink Chanel swimsuit. With a minimalist design and waist cutout, this one-piece is ideal for a luxe beach or poolside day. The actor nailed all the beach essentials with this swimsuit, carrying a beige woven tote bag and lounging in a hammock. And of course, no tropical style is complete without a bright flower tucked behind the ear. But the swimsuit was not entirely bare, as it was accompanied by stacked, dainty necklaces. One of the designs included a starfish, reinforcing tropical, seaside aesthetics.

The official website listed it at around one lakh. (PC: Chanel)

Now onto the price, the swimsuit is priced at ₹1,08,700 on the brand's website. As per the official listing, the one-piece also comes with a swim cap in the same baby pink colour, which Ananya may have ditched for utility purposes, more relevant for someone who's actually going for a swim than someone just chilling by the beach.

What other beach outfits did Ananya wear?

Ananya Panday's beach vacay photodump is an untapped source for your next tropical gateway OOTD. She posted two photo dumps, featuring her outfits. It included a variety of beachwear, like a crochet white bikini for sunbathing, and a simple blue bikini for scuba diving. For brunch or evening hangouts, she wore a beige halter-neck top with a mini skirt.

Morning exploration by foot fit check was relatively casual, going for a scoop neck tank top and cotton shorts. Likewise, another afternoon exploration by bicycle ensemble featured a knitted vest and high-waisted cargo shorts.

But, her vacation OOTD was not all demure with only beige, knit and crochet, as she embraced a high glam look at night, probably for a dinner or a party with a black tube top and a skirt with beaded floral design and tassels by the hemline.

All in all, her wardrobe from the Maldives vacation has all the essentials sorted for beach vibes and has the potential to be your Pinterest board for recreating these looks on your next holiday.