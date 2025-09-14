Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor bring sequins back into the spotlight; take a look

The humble skirt just got a glitter-drenched upgrade — sequins are officially back, and Gen Z’s favourite starlets are making sure they’re here to stay. What started as a party staple in the 2000s is now sliding back into mainstream closets, only this time, it’s being styled with a whole new mood. Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor in sequin skirts Take Ananya Panday, for instance. The Call Me Bae star set Instagram buzzing when she slipped into a black sequin skirt from indie label Mirchi By Kim during her Maldives getaway. Instead of over-accessorising, she let the sparkle do the heavy lifting, pairing the skirt with a plain black tank. Hair and makeup? Effortlessly SoBo chic. Fans instantly took to the comments to crown her look vacation-approved, proving that sometimes less really is more when it comes to sequins.

Even Suhana Khan delivered a crash course in understated glamour. The Archies (2023) actor went the luxury route with a Chanel co-ord set — a black sequin skirt paired with a matching blazer. Sleek, polished, and fuss-free, her look was the ultimate day-to-night transition outfit, perfect for anyone who wants sparkle without the drama.

But not everyone has cracked the styling code. Janhvi Kapoor, who was on promotion duties for her film Param Sundari, stepped out in a bold orange mini dripping in sequins. She teamed it with a white slogan tee that read “I’m coconuts about you,” stacked colourful bangles, and even added a waist chain. While it was playful and unapologetically extra, the internet wasn’t entirely convinced. Some called it fresh and experimental, others weren’t sure about the accessories stealing the spotlight from the skirt. Love it or hate it, the look definitely got people talking.