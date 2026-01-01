Radhika Merchant in simple cream suit joins Anant as Ambani family welcomes 2026 with prayers at Dwarkadhish temple

The family’s visit to the ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Krishna was a quiet, private affair, reflecting their long-standing tradition of starting major milestones with divine intervention. The trio spent time performing puja and interacting briefly with the temple priests before departing.

Take a closer look:

What Radhika Merchant wore to the temple

While the Ambanis are known for their opulence, Radhika’s choice of attire for the temple visit was all about understated elegance. Eschewing heavy ethnicwear, Radhika opted for a minimal cream kurta paired with a matching dupatta. Adding a subtle pop of colour to the ethnic ensemble, she styled the look with cropped red pants.

Keeping the sanctity of the location in mind, Radhika maintained a completely no-makeup look and wore her hair in a simple, half-tied style. Her 'less is more' approach resonated with many on social media, highlighting her ability to blend traditional grace with effortless simplicity. “So beautiful and sweet,” read a comment on a fan page's December 31 Instagram post.

Anant Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's ethnic looks

The men of the family also leaned into classic ethnic Indian silhouettes. Anant Ambani chose a vibrant blue kurta set, providing a sharp contrast to the serene temple backdrop. Mukesh Ambani stayed true to his signature style, sporting a sophisticated cream and brown ethnic outfit.